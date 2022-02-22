Tomato Processing Industry in India: Market Growth, Size, Share, Supply Chain Analysis and Forecast By 2026

india tomato processing market Report

SHERIDAN, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “India Tomato Processing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2021-2026,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

Tomato has its origin from Central and Western South America. It is a rich source of folate, potassium, antioxidant lycopene, and vitamin C and K. It possesses various health benefits, antiseptic and antioxidant properties and medicinal value. Tomato is consumed fresh, cooked or processed into various products, such as juice, ketchup, puree, and sauce. The India tomato processing market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

The market in India is majorly driven by the increasing influence of western culture. Furthermore, the rapid expansion of the fast-food chains across India is positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, rapid urbanization, coupled with inflating the disposable income of the consumers, is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the easy availability of numerous processed tomato products that cater to the varied tastes and preferences of consumers is creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, considerable growth in the organized retail sector and the growing popularity of e-grocery stores across the country are contributing to the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Region:

• North India

• East India

• West and Central India

• South India

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Market Breakup by End-Use:

• Sauces

• Paste

• Canned Tomatoes

• Ketchup

• Juice

• Others

TOC for the India Tomato Processing Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• India Tomato Processing Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

