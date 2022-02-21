Software Defined Storage Market to Touch 18 Billion | Market In-depth Analysis, Trend, Demand, Revenue and Forecast 2027

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Software Defined Storage Market Research Report- Forecast till 2027

Market Highlights

Business organizations prefer Software Defined storage for their information because the new technology is an efficient system for managing unstructured information. Thus, Software Defined storage decreases the hassle behind the storage of large-scale data in organizations. Additionally, the use of Software Defined storage help integrates many analytical solutions into the management of large-scale data. This offers an opportunity to optimize the cost of data storage and is drives business growth. Moreover, the advantages of zero maintenance and ease of development drive the growth of the SDS market. Advanced integration of new-age storage systems drives a majority of Software Defined storage market growth.

The global Software Defined Storage Market is booming and expected to reach 18 billion at a CAGR of 27% by 2022.

The IT infrastructure becomes more dependent on Software Defined Storage solutions to power new-age data centers. Even though the growth predictions are apparent, the Software Defined Storage Market suffered a setback in the pandemic period. Since the pandemic affected many major stakeholders of the IT market, the production and marketing of these solutions stand affected. The lack of a skilled workforce who can use Software Defined storage solutions affects the growth of Software Defined storage (SDS) market in future.

Segmentation:

The Software Defined Storage (SDS) Market compartmentalizes into different segments depending upon different parameters like components, services, Software, and usage. By components, the segmentation of Software Defined Storage divides into solutions and services. Software Defined Storage Solutions define alternative data solutions used in Software Defined data centers. Moreover, Software Defined Storage Solutions are more flexible than traditional storage systems and network-attached storage systems. This is an advantage that boosts Software Defined Storage Market Growth. The Software Defined storage services also function on a similar principle. They are not dependent on any traditional internal data storage network. Therefore, Software Defined storage services increase data security for industries. They make a huge component of the Software Defined storage (SDS) market.

Regional Analysis:

The Software Defined Storage market is divided into four regions, namely North America, Asia Pacific Europe and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is emerging as the fastest growing market and expected to be the biggest market by the end of forecast period due to the higher demand of smart safety devices and also because of the key players in this region such as NetApp and Dell. The market of North America is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific as second and third largest market for Software Defined Storage solutions.

Industry News:

Software Defined Storage (SDS) Market will witness an unprecedented period of growth in the coming years. The SMEs and medium-level organizations eye growth opportunities in the future. Additionally, Companies involved in the field of Software Defined Storage took up mergers and mutually beneficial deals. Software developers are researching in the field of Software Defined storage applications. The new applications are highly advanced and scientific. Moreover, these technologically oriented applications are user-specific and efficient.

Software Defined Storage Market By Components (Platforms and Services), Application (Telecom and ITES, Logistics and Warehouse, Healthcare, Media and Others), organization size (large enterprises and small and medium enterprises) - Forecast To 2027

