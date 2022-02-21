3D Display Market to Grow at Healthy CAGR | Market Outlook, Analysis, Business Opportunities, Demand and Forecast 2027

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D Display Market Research Report- Forecast till 2027

Market Highlights

3D display technology offers users a sense of depth and three-dimensional visualization. The 3D display is a trending technology in a range of fields such as education, defense, engineering simulation, photography, video, and gaming.

In its research study, Market Research Future (MRFR), emphasizes that over the forecast period, the global market 2020 is projected to rise exponentially, ensuring significant market valuation from USD 54.84 billion in 2017 to USD 150.81 billion by 2023, and a healthy 18.4% CAGR over the review period.

Different types of displays used to produce 3D images are stereoscopic display, head-mounted display (HMD), volumetric display, and holographic display. Stereoscopic and volumetric displays are often used methods in a 3D display. The stereoscopic display provides the user with a depth effect through stereo image pair and passive (polarized, colored) or active (shutter) glasses. Volumetric displays create a visual representation of an object in 3D, with a spherical viewing angle of almost 360 degrees, in which the image shifts as the viewer moves. Volumetric displays fall into two categories: swept volume displays and static volume displays. Static volume displays use some of the major moving parts to view images but rely on the 3D volume of the active element transparency to view a solid option. Swept volume display uses the persistence of vision technology to recreate a human image from instantly projected 2D-slices.

Segmentation:

The global 3D display market has been segmented into technology and applications.

By technology, the global 3D display market has been segmented into light-emitting diode (LED), organic LED (OLED), digital light processing (DLP), and the plasma display panel (PDP). OLED technologies are expected to lead the 3D display market during the forecast period. OLED technology is more advanced than LED in terms of energy efficiency, picture quality, and design flexibility.

By applications, the global 3D display market has been segmented into TV, smartphones, monitors, head-mounted displays, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Global 3D display market regional research was conducted in four major regions including North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

In the forecast period Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the 3D display industry market. China , Japan, India , and South Korea dominate the Asia-Pacific 3D display market, where the 3D display market has proliferated with the presence of Tier 1 players like Sony Corporation and LG Corporation, as well as better infrastructure to support emerging technologies. Asia-Pacific has the highest smartphone & tablet adoption and usage rate which can account for the biggest market share. Rising consumer electronics intake can be seen as a boon for the 3D display market. Additionally, by disrupting conventional age-old practices in the industry, the advertisement and broadcasting industries are increasingly embracing the technology to reach a broader audience. Europe can enjoy tremendous growth, too, with superior infrastructure.

The Americas are witnessing the maximum growth based on various parameters which measure the revenue produced. The region has a robust infrastructure and heavily spends on research and development. Related markets still benefit a great deal from the new developments in 3D display technology and are further widening the scope to grow in the 3D display industry. Due to the presence of major laptop manufacturers such as Dell Corporation & Hewlett Packart in the area, the North American 3D display market is also expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period. North American industry development may be due to the introduction of emerging technologies such as IoT and artificial intelligence.

Competitive Analysis

The leading participants in the 3D display market are Panasonic Corporation (Japan), LG Corporation (South Korea), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), AU Optronics Corporation (Taiwan), Coretec Group, Inc. (US), Innolux Corporation (Taiwan), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan) and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan) among others.

