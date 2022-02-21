Postal Automation System Market Expected to Hit USD 2 Billion | Market In-Depth Analysis, Size, Revenue & Forecast 2027

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Postal Automation System Market Research Report- Forecast till 2027

Market Highlights

Companies in the postal automation system market could also face challenges such as rising labour cost as well as high installation cost. The details covered in the postal automation system market report cover all the aspects of the industry. Analysts studying the postal automation system market have also shared growth projections in the report and have suggested postal automation system market players to plan business strategies accordingly.

The postal automation system market is growing rapidly over 9% of CAGR and is expected to reach at approx. USD 2 Billion by the end of forecast period.

In this rapidly changing world of technology, postal automation system market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Major factor driving the postal automation system market is the increasing need for automation in almost all industry verticals.

Segmentation:

The global postal automation system market has been segmented based on applications, technology, and components. On the basis of technology, the market for postal automation system is segmented based on automated package processing system, automated parcel & bundle sorter, facer canceller system, delivery barcode sorter, and others. Additionally, the market on the basis of components, is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The global market for postal automation system is also covered based on the applications segment which is further split into public post and private post.

Factors like emergence of technologies like optical character recognition as well as growing awareness about automation and artificial intelligence based tools support the postal automation system market growth. The performance of postal automation system market has also been studied for the past and current years. Additionally, the postal automation system market report provides analysis of these segments. The postal automation system market segmental analysis provided in the report offers major details about the postal automation system market based on the data and forecasts till 2023.

Regional Analysis:

The global postal automation system market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the postal automation system market in North America is expected to witness significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of postal automation system market. In addition to this, the region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. This is expected to be a major factor for the growth of postal automation system market.

In the global postal automation system market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively faster adoption and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions. Within Asia Pacific, postal automation system market is projected to contribute faster to the growth of revenue backed by increasing demand for automation and growing innovations in countries such as Japan, China and India. This is owning to the presence of key players like Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Company (Japan), Mitsubishi Logistics, Inc. (Japan) and NEC Corporation (Japan) in the region.

Competitive Analysis

The postal automation system market is supported by robust growth in urbanization across various developing countries. The population growth around the world and increasing demand of postal automation system market based services and products also support the market growth. However, the postal automation system market growth can be affected due to growing use of digital and electronic devices and high maintenance cost. The report covers all such details which will help companies in the postal automation system market to strengthen their business plan and improve their product portfolio. The postal automation system market research report also provides company profiles of major companies. The company profiles of many organizations operating in the postal automation system market report highlights crucial details like company size, revenue growth, and details of mergers and acquisitions taking place in the postal automation system market. New companies and established businesses can plan their strategies based on this data provided in the postal automation system market research report.

Industry News

Mailchimp, the small business marketing tool headquartered in Atlanta that has spread from email to social media, ads for search engines and even postal mail, is introducing another way for its clients to explore the world: text messaging. Mailchimp has reported that it had acquired Chatitive, a Seattle organization that offers marketing, help, and other forms of communications with software for sending both automatic and human-driven text messages. The two systems will initially continue to be run independently, but Ben Chestnut, CEO of Mailchimp, says he expects Chatitive's SMS help to be merged into Mailchimp's marketing packages in a matter of months.

Postal Automation System Market, By Component (Hardware), By Technology (Delivery Barcode Sorter, Facer Canceller System), Application (Public Post), - Forecast 2027

