Service Robotics Market Analysis, Industry Size, Share, Demand, Sales Revenue, Business Opportunity and Impact of COVID

Market Highlights

The study indicates that technological advancements, high demands for automation and increasing human safety concerns are the major driving factors of service robotic market. Service robotics have many benefits which overcome the challenges such as lack of skilled workforce, high labor costs and others. The study indicates a major restrain for the service robotics market as the high costs of service robots. But the study also reveals that robot manufacturers are taking efforts to lower the costs of these service robots.

As per comprehensive research carried out at Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global service robotics market is anticipated to value approximately USD 20 billion, prospering at a CAGR of 15% during the assessment period from 2016 to 2022.

On the other hand, the market dynamics are estimated to be affected significantly due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The daily operations in various regions were put to a halt which immensely affected the manufacturing cycle of the product. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis report.

Segmentation:

The global service robotics market can be classified on the basis of end-user, type, and region.

On the grounds of end-user, the global service robotics market can be classified into automotive, agriculture, transportation, supply and logistics, healthcare, security, construction, media & entertainment, defence, and others.

On the grounds of the type, the global service robotics market can be classified into domestic and professional.

On the grounds of the region, the global service robotics market can be classified into the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World (RoW).

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis for service robotics market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America would account for larger share in service robotics sector followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. In North America increased demand of service robots by defense, medical, construction sectors and inclination towards automation is observed. Asia-Pacific countries like Japan, China, and Korea are expected to show significant progress in field of service robotics.

Competitive Analysis

The prominent players in the Service robotics Market are- GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. (U.S.), Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan), Adept Technology, Inc. (U.S.), KUKA AG (Germany), iRobot Corporation (U.S.), Kongsberg Maritime AS (Norway), DJI (China), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (U.S.), Parrot SA (France), Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Fujitsu Frontech Limited (Japan), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) among others.

