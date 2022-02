GOFA INTERNATIONAL Virtual Product Launch Event February 21 in the Gulf Region

GOFA International GOFA INTERNATIONAL Virtual Product Launch Event

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- GOFA International is launching a ground-breaking app GOFA (Goal Oriented Fitness App). Powered by AI technology, the App truly personalizes fitness training using motion capture technology. Wayne Chung, CEO of GOFA INTERNATIONAL Limited would like the Gulf audience to be the first to try the App. The launch is scheduled to go live throughout the Gulf region on February 21, 2022.Here is how to join the virtual event:1. Connect to Zoom Public URL: https://bit.ly/36sB8wS Participants are required to change their names when they join the conference.OR2. If it's not working, please kindly register with this Zoom meeting link: https://lnkd.in/g2sZw23J Sessions:11:00 to 11:40 am – KSA / Qatar / Kuwait12:00 to 12:40 pm – UAE / Oman4:00 to 4:40 pm – Hong KongAgenda:- Welcome & Introductions- CEO's Speech- Product Showcase:GOFA Fitness – for adultsLuca and Friends – for kids- Q & A Section-ClosingGaining interest since its launch in the US earlier this month, GOFA is set to transform equipment-free, fitness training.About GOFA InternationalGOFA International is a global user-first technology company with health and fitness at its core. With offices in San Francisco and Hong Kong, GOFA has a global presence. On a mission to make personal training more accessible, the company aims to inspire people to create healthy habits and improve their lifestyles using cutting-edge AI technology, to provide completely personalized and dynamic workouts.For more information on GOFA, go to www.gofa.co ###This press release is issued through Arab Newswire ( www.arabnewswire.com ) -- a newswire service with press release distribution to media in Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA).