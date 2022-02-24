Curcuru Agency Announces Partnership with Openly

Ann Curcuru, Owner Curcuru Agency Curcuru Agency

Curcuru Agency agents are now able to offer this next-generation personal lines insurer which is designed exclusively for and by independent agents

We are always looking for new opportunities, world-class products and services. Openly’s homeowners policy fits our portfolio perfectly.” — Ann Curcuru

LAKE ORION, MI, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curcuru Agency is now an Openly agency. Curcuru Agency agents are now able to offer this next-generation personal lines insurer which is designed exclusively for and by independent agents. Openly’s custom-built technology and products empower agents to deliver a 21st-century customer experience, radically increase agency efficiency, and help more customers.

Openly’s core offering is a homeowners policy that can be used for multiple occupancy types, including primary, seasonal, secondary, and rented to others. The policy offers premium coverage, including features such as guaranteed replacement cost, open perils contents coverage, and high available water backup limits. The policy also contains optional special endorsements like personal cyber, equipment breakdown, and home-sharing.

“It is an incredibly exciting day for the Curcuru Agency as we announce this partnership with Openly. We are always looking for new opportunities, world-class products and services. Openly’s homeowners policy fits our portfolio perfectly,” stated Ann Curcuru, owner of Curcuru Agency.

There are four main reasons Openly would be right for a customer:

1. Coverage. Openly offers premium and sometimes unique contract/coverage terms that will appeal to customers who care about coverage.

2. Service. Openly is obsessed with delivering an outstanding customer experience. Real, expert, empathetic human beings are available to speak with customers and agents. Net promoter score is a critical metric for Openly.

3. Ease. Openly offers a streamlined, modern-feeling experience, from initial quote to application to payment to “my closing date changed.” It feels less like insurance.

4. Price. Openly’s somewhat “contrarian” pricing model means that despite premium coverage, they will sometimes be the most competitive price for a given customer.

Openly is a next-generation personal lines insurer designed exclusively for and by independent agents. Our custom-built technology and products empower agents to deliver a 21st-century customer experience, radically increase agency efficiency, and help more customers.

Curcuru Agency is committed to bringing quality insurance products to market for personal lines and business owners. With over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry the Curcuru Agency team is ready to serve with policies for car, home, flood, and businesses in a variety of industries. Quality and service are the hallmarks of the Curcuru Agency experience.

Ann Curcuru

Curcuru Agency

curcuruagency.com

ann@curcuruagency.com

248-765-4671