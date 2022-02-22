Consult Vito Joins the Constant Contact Partner Program

Marketing Consultancy Vito Curcuru Constant Contact Logo

Consult Vito will now be able to provide its clients access to Constant Contact’s digital marketing platform.

LAKE ORION, MI, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consult Vito today announced it has become a Constant Contact Partner. Consult Vito will now be able to provide its clients access to Constant Contact’s digital marketing platform and additional marketing services to help them reach current customers and find new ones in all the places that matter: email, social, mobile, and web.

“I am incredibly happy to be able to integrate Constant Contact into my service offering. I will also give Constant Contact webinars that will provide digital marketing knowledge as part of my twice monthly webinar series,” Vito Curcuru, Consult Vito owner.

Consult Vito is led by Vito Curcuru and offers digital marketing services to clients. Vito has over 28 years of experience in marketing and advertising.

Consult Vito will now use Constant Contact, which allows customers to easily create more engaging online marketing campaigns that will help grow their business. Constant Contact makes it easy for their Partners to match the right campaign type to client needs, expand the scope of services, and grow their businesses.

“Our partners are the consultants, designers, developers, and agencies that provide services tailored to the needs of small businesses and nonprofits,” said Joe Ribaudo, Director of Channel Marketing, Constant Contact. “By joining the Constant Contact Partner Program, Vito Curcuru has demonstrated his commitment to small business success by offering easy access to world-class online marketing tools and enhanced services to his clients.”

About Consult Vito

Consult Vito is a digital marketing consultancy. The firm is led by Vito Curcuru who has over 28 years of experience working at leading ad agencies and at the top brands in the world. Services offered include lead generation, content, social media, branding and many other digital services.

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact offers a powerful suite of digital marketing tools that simplify online marketing for small businesses and nonprofits. Whether it's driving sales, growing a customer base or engaging an audience, we combine the right tools, advice and award-winning support that deliver results. For more information, visit www.constantcontact.com.

Media Contact:

Vito Curcuru

Consult Vito

Consultvito.com

586-215-4270

vito@consultvito.com