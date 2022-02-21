Curcuru Agency Now Offers Safeco Landlord Protection® Policy

Ann Curcuru, Owner Curcuru Agency Curcuru Agency

Anyone using their property as source of income by listing it on places like Airbnb and VRBO may be able eligible for Safeco’s Landlord Protection® policy.

We wanted to bring a product to market to make it easy for anyone to rent their properties and provide peace of mind.” — Ann Curcuru

More and more people are using their properties as a source of income, thanks to home rental listing options like Airbnb and VRBO. To accommodate these evolving insurance needs, Safeco is expanding eligibility to allow seasonal and short-term rental properties in their Landlord Protection® program. Curcuru Agency is now offering this policy.

Examples of eligible properties include:

A family has a winter vacation home that they make available for short-term rentals nine months out of the year and occupy for three months. When rented, the property is rented in whole - meaning the entire property is rented under one lease and the insured does not reside at the property while it is rented.

An owner occupies a lakeside cottage for 2 weeks during the summer and makes it available for short-term rentals the months of May through September. The property is winterized and unoccupied the months of October through April.

Someone owns a townhouse in the city that’s available year-round for short-term rentals. The property is not the insured’s primary residence.

“As travel begins to ramp up once more, the real estate that people own may again become important sources of income. We wanted to bring a product to market to make it easy for anyone to rent their properties and provide peace of mind,” stated Curcuru Agency owner Ann Curcuru.

There are restrictions so contacting Curcuru Agency is the best course of action to find out if your property is eligible. For more information: https://curcuruagency.com/personal-lines

Curcuru Agency is committed to bringing quality insurance products to market for personal lines and business owners. With over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry the Curcuru Agency team is ready to serve with policies for car, home, flood, and businesses in a variety of industries. Quality and service are the hallmarks of the Curcuru Agency experience.

Contact:

Ann Curcuru

ann@curcuruagency.com

curcuruagency.com

248-765-4671