Treasure Art Gallery celebrates the Grand Opening of ‘Gold Mine’, a show by Usha Phenany Pathak

Treasure Art Gallery hosted the ‘Gold Mine’ show exhibiting marvelous abstract and portrait art by the ingenious artist Usha Phenany Pathak this Saturday.

DELHI, INDIA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treasure Art Gallery, located in the heart of South Delhi, hosted a grand opening of ‘Gold Mine’, a show by Usha Phenany Pathak curated by Georgina Maddox, for the public. The opening of Usha Phenany Pathak was well attended with guests coming from different cities just for the event. The show presented an equal balance of reality in art as well as the culture that encourages artistic values.

The event was initiated by the Director - TAG, Ms. Tina Chandroji, who facilitated the proceedings of the event and addressed her gratitude to the painter for glorifying Treasure Art Gallery with her exceptional art. Her facilitation was to the Chief Guest Prof. Dr. Prabhakar Kolte, Mr. Shri Krishna Kulkarni Dean of WUD, Miss. Georgina Maddox the curator of ‘Gold Mine”, and Padmashree awardee Mrs. Padmaja Phenany Joglekar, a renowned Hindustani classical singer followed by an Inaugural Speech by the master of an abstract, Mr. Prabhakar Kolte.

The Chief Guest Prof. Dr. Prabhakar Kolte flew in from Mumbai as he was Usha’s teacher back in the ‘70s and ‘80s at J J School of Art Mumbai (Bombay). “In order to appreciate art you need to develop your inner eye, it does not matter if you are an abstract painter or a figurative artist. Usha is so fearless that she does both,” said Kotle in his inaugural speech.

Apart from the astonishing paintings, the main highlight of the event was a singing dedication to Lord Ram by The Padma Shri Award Winner Padmaja Phenany Joglekar. She is a Hindustani classical singer and a disciple of Pandit Jasraj. The Padma Shri Award winner sang a beautiful dedication to Lord Ram to begin the show after the lamp lighting.

The event at TAG proceeded with an inspiring speech by Critic-curator Georgina Maddox who emphasized the importance of Usha’s ability to “Straddle both the worlds of figurative portraiture and the abstract depictions of nature that appealed to her sensibilities, with such alacrity and ease”.

The exhibition entitled 'Gold Mine', features the work that she is known for as 'The Lightning Painter'. The rapidity with which Usha Phenany Pathak paints definitely defines her work. Known as the lightning portraitist who could put down line, color, and composition with an amazing amount of speed and precision to capture the resemblance of her sitter, the young Usha began as a force to reckon with. Each of the paintings shows a great composition of a departure from reality by engaging the person with the intimate emotions of real life.

Explaining the idea behind ‘Gold Mine’, Usha expresses her views that depict the enormous power of the Subconscious Mind, ”The 'Subconscious Mind' of humankind has an enormous power that accumulates and restores all the tiniest to mightiest experiences of life. It's like a colossal 'gold mine with exuberant gold. An extraordinary creative ability of an artist digs into it, to obtain the exact and unparallel expression of execution that transforms his experience to the higher level of ecstasy. Sometimes attaining a ‘Supremacy’. ‘This' experience is phenomenal when the artist achieves his goal.. that shines in his mind like gold.... to treasure those moments forever!”

The exhibition displayed both abstract and portrait art that displayed the versatility of the artists. Georgina Maddox commented on her abstract series, “In Usha's abstract works we see a swirling power, a kind of wrestling with inner energy to finally reach a sense of calm, the meditative quality and the luminosity of color descending upon the work at last. In some instances, the lines dripping color, the heaving splashes of color, the transitions of reds to browns...all convey that sense of movement and vitality. While in other compositions the blues and the blacks, the floating squares and rectangles, the white gauze bandage, and the linearity of the inner forms bring to the viewer that sense of calm and meditation that the artist seeks to convey.”

The event also was graced by some budding artists, business tycoons, and visitors from all over the town. One of the visitors shares her thoughts about her painting and the way she portrays reality with imagination, “When it came to painting from life, she literally was the quickest draw. The rapidity with which Usha Phenany Pathak paints definitely defines her work. This visually stunning art exhibition is a celebration of the artist’s journey as well as her artistic accomplishments. Her paintings are the pure combination of speed and precision which cannot be seen in many artists’ work. She can quite capture the resemblance of her sitter with the ideas that are free from visual references.”

Her series of Portrait art is a perfect departure from figuration and an extension of the profound routed subconscious notion that has been silent for the longest time. The artist explains the intensity of emotion in the painting by saying “. When it burst out and embraced the immense intensity of creative energy, it echoed like a wind in the desert... that creates as it transforms... through and within myself, reflecting again and again through my work, giving me the tremendous sense of abstruse reality!”

The daughter of a renowned artist Mr. Shankar Phenany has graced the world with her beautiful and contemporary art in many countries. Her work has been shown in Manchester, Aldwych, and London in the UK and in Wyoming, New York, and C A in the USA, besides showing in India and Columbo, Sri Lanka.

The senior artist further aims to focus her works to support cancer patients by curating small books for sale whose amount will be given to the treatment of the cancer patients. She has been in constant touch with the benefactors to further this initiation for the greater good.