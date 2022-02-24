Georgia Phenom Michelle S. Thomas Pens A Masterpiece Unearthing the Keys to Being an ‘EXCEPTIONAL’ Black Businesswoman

Michelle S. Thomas Exceptional Black Woman by Michelle S. Thomas Exceptional Black Woman

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What does it take to be an exceptional Black woman in business and entrepreneurship? Prolific writer Michelle S. Thomas penned a literary piece that unlocks a treasure chest of knowledge as an answer to this question. Ms. Thomas’ new rendering titled, “The 8 Qualities of the EXCEPTIONAL Black Woman in Business and Entrepreneurship” is a reference book designed to give “voice” to women business owners, especially those women of color. Michelle is a self-described relationship surgeon. She is also a six-time #1 best-selling author, certified life/relationship/business coach, international speaker, and multiple business owner. This melanated powerhouse has a heart for bridging the gender gap for all women. However, she recognizes that gap is broader especially for women of color as they face the pressures of both gender and race biases within some business settings.

Black women-owned businesses have been plagued by layers of misinformation and misguidance over the years. This resulted in insurmountable circumstances, leading to the closure of many promising establishments. According to a report from Merrimack College, “Black women-led businesses fail at a higher percentage compared to any other group and make up less than 1% of business owners that still have an existing business after the first four years.” Michelle is determined to change the narrative by introducing them to the eight essential qualities needed to propel them forward in business and sustain their advancement. “The 8 Qualities of the EXCEPTIONAL Black Woman in Business and Entrepreneurship” book engages the reader by exploring each of the eight qualities in detail and challenging them with solution-driven materials.

Also included are anecdotal stories from Black women who are at the top of their industry and have forged their own road to success. These pioneer contributors will provide a peek into their real-life experiences as business leaders, traditional owners, and entrepreneurs. The tips, tools, and resources these experts share will encourage the reader. These tried-and-true measures will help them navigate around the potholes in their own journey. Michelle insightfully added this perspective in her writing and states, “Giving the audience an opportunity to hear the personal journey of a real-life women that looks like them, came from the same neighborhood, and experienced similar obstacles and who overcame. This will give them the confidence to KNOW that it is POSSIBLE!” She uses the phrase “Life was my un-frameable degree!” to let people know that regardless of the circumstances, they can be victorious.

For more information, please contact Michelle S. Thomas at: 678-402-8361 or jneeley@michellesthomas.com or logon to : www.michellesthomas.com. To order “The 8 Qualities of the EXCEPTIONAL Black Woman in Business and Entrepreneurship” logon to www.theexceptionalblackwoman.com.