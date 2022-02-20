DC Health Launches New Portal for Residents to Access COVID-19 Vaccination Records

Washington, DC – Today, DC Health announced that Digital Vaccine Record (DVR), a web-based portal that gives District residents secure, easy, and free access to their official COVID-19 vaccination records, will launch on Monday, February 14.

DVR is an official electronic vaccination record drawn from the District of Columbia’s immunization information system (DOCIIS). DVR is accessible on smart phones, tablets and laptops and includes a QR code that (when scanned by a SMART Health Card reader) will display the same information as your paper CDC vaccine card: your name, date of birth, vaccination dates and vaccine type.

Once a registered DVR account is verified, vaccination records will be available for users to view and print on demand. The certified vaccination records provided by the portal will be accepted by places that require proof of immunization. DVR can also be used as proof of vaccination in select states and countries outside the US.

DC residents will be able to use DVR as part of DC’s vaccine mandate that currently requires anyone 12 and older wishing to enter a D.C. restaurant, bar, sports venue, gym, nightclub or conference center to provide proof of at least one shot of an approved COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning February 15, anyone 12 and older will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated. In addition to DVR, residents may continue to use one of the following options to provide proof of vaccination:

A physical Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Vaccination Card

A digital copy/photo of a CDC Vaccination Card

A COVID-19 Verification App such as VaxYes or CLEAR

To optimize the user experience, DVR will be replacing MyIR for residents to access their COVID-19 vaccination records. MyIR will no longer be available as of March 1, 2022. DVR is HIPPA-compliant and records are only available to authorized users. For more information, visit https://dchealth.dc.gov/page/digital-vaccine-record-faqs.