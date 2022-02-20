Royalton Barracks / DUI & Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2000659
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 2/19/22, 1956 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89, Sharon
VIOLATIONS: DUI, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Elizabeth Rogers
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/19/22 at approximately 1956 hours there was a report of a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 south, mile marker 11 in the Town of Sharon. Upon further investigation, it was determined the operator, Elizabeth Rogers was under the influence of intoxicants. Per her request, she was transported to DHMC and was processed for DUI. Rogers was given a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court to answer to the charges of DUI and Negligent Operation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/12/22, 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Stacia Geno Vermont State Police B Troop - Royalton Barracks 2011 VT Route 107 Bethel, VT 05032 (802)234-9933 stacia.geno@vermont.gov