Royalton Barracks / DUI & Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2000659

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 2/19/22, 1956 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89, Sharon

VIOLATIONS: DUI, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Elizabeth Rogers

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/19/22 at approximately 1956 hours there was a report of a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 south, mile marker 11 in the Town of Sharon. Upon further investigation, it was determined the operator, Elizabeth Rogers was under the influence of intoxicants. Per her request, she was transported to DHMC and was processed for DUI. Rogers was given a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court to answer to the charges of DUI and Negligent Operation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/12/22, 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Stacia Geno Vermont State Police B Troop - Royalton Barracks 2011 VT Route 107 Bethel, VT 05032 (802)234-9933 stacia.geno@vermont.gov