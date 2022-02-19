DC Health Advises Parents with Infants to Avoid Using Possibly Contaminated Infant Formula

(Washington, DC) Today, DC Health is advising parents and caregivers of infants to not use infant formula that has been recalled by the FDA for possible bacterial contamination.

Abbott Nutrition announced on February 17, that it is voluntarily recalling infant powdered formula produced at their Sturgis facility in Michigan. This includes Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare brand formula. The FDA’s full press release can be found here.

DC Health is advising consumers not to use Similac Advance, Similac Sensitive, Similac Total Comfort, Similac for Spit Up, Alimentum, EleCare Infant, and EleCare Jr. powdered formula if:

The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and

The code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and

The expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

The code is printed on the product packaging near the expiration date (see product images

below). If the formula can does not include all three, then it is not affected by the recall and is safe to continue using. To check if the lot number is included in the recall, go to similacrecall.com/us/en/product-lookup.html.

What Parents and Caregivers Should Do

If you have one of these cans, DO NOT feed the formula to your infant.

feed the formula to your infant. Instead, feed your infant any of these other infant formulas:

Recalled Formula Formula Alternative Similac Advance Enfamil Infant Enfamil NeuroPro Infant Enfamil Enspire Other Cows Milk Formulas Similac Sensitive Enfamil NeuroPro Sensitive Gerber Good Start Gentle Other Cows Milk Formulas Recalled Formula Formula Alternative Similac Total Comfort Enfamil Gentleease Enfamil NeuroPro Gentlease Enfamil Enspire Gentleease Enfamil Reguline Gerber Good Start GentlePro Gerber Good Start SoothPro Other Cows Milk Formulas Similac for Spit Up Enfamil AR Alimentum Nutramigen Elecare Neocate Puramino

Return your unused cans of the recalled formula to the store where you purchased it for a refund or contact Similac at www.similacrecall.com or 1-800-986-8540.

If your infant has consumed the recalled formula and shows fever, diarrhea, poor feeding, listlessness, or other unusual symptoms, seek medical care for your child immediately.

DC Health reminds parents and caregivers that infant formula should never be diluted. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions on the can to prepare formula. Learn more here. Additionally, parents and caregivers should not make or feed homemade infant formula to infants.

DC Health is in the process of alerting local WIC providers and WIC families of the voluntary recall. WIC families are encouraged to call their clinic if they cannot get resolution from the store. WIC local agency contact information is located on the DC WIC website at dcwic.org/wic-locations.