Black Woman Be Whole, LLC announces the release of its much-anticipated book, Hey Sis, are you Okay?

Hey Sis, are You Okay? A Playbook for Prioritizing your Mental Health Black Woman Be Whole

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we close out Black History Month and enter Women’s History Month, Black Woman Be Whole, LLC (BWBW) wants to help women focus on their well-being with the release of Hey Sis, are you Okay? A Playbook for Prioritizing your Mental Health on February 24, 2022. The highly anticipated book, published by SheEo Publishing, will be available at www.blackwomanbewhole.com.

Hey Sis, are you Okay? was created by psychotherapist Ednesha C. Saulsbury, LCSW, and Kimberly M. Moore (friends of 25+ years and Co-Creators of BWBW) as a resource for women to examine both their mental and emotional health. Saulsbury, a therapist of 10+ years (who is in private practice) believes Black women deal with unique mental health challenges because of societal pressures, gender role expectations, and discrimination. Saulsbury says “my goal is to create safe spaces where women are free to prioritize their mental health the same way they do with their physical health.” Saulsbury and Moore want to change the cultural stigma that therapy, mental health, and self-care isn't for Black women, and encourage women to seek out resources to address their mental and emotional well-being.

Hey Sis, are you Okay? provides a safe space for self-expression and reflection by focusing on foundational topics including self-care, boundary setting, healthy relationships and communication. This playbook includes 100+ pages of exercises, activities, and tools to help women examine their mental and emotional health.

About Black Woman Be Whole

Black Woman Be Whole, LLC (BWBW) was created in 2018 by Ednesha C. Saulsbury, LCSW, and Kimberly M. Moore. The mission of BWBW is to create safe spaces for Black women to be empowered. Through the BWBW workshops, playbook, and retreats, their goal is to give women the tools to heal emotional wounds and expand the ability to communicate in healthier ways. These programs build on the strengths of Black women by bridging the mental and emotional pieces of their healing journey.

About the Authors

Ednesha C. Saulsbury is a licensed clinical social worker and psychotherapist (over 10+ years) who is in private practice. She has worked with women who have experienced trauma from family, friends, intimate partners, racism, and sexism. She is especially passionate about working with women to help them understand and overcome their struggles to get to a point where they feel happy, healthy, and loved. Ednesha has been featured in Allure, Forge, and The Lily.

Kimberly M. Moore spent over 15 years working with nonprofits to elevate fundraising, cultivation, strategy, and events. In 2018, she decided to transfer her skills to help women and began hosting events to support that. The intersection of her skills and passion, led her to team up with Ednesha to bring the dream of Black Woman Be Whole, LLC to fruition.

For interviews about Hey Sis, are you Okay?, destigmatizing mental health, mental health in the pandemic, the rising trend of BIPOC therapists, the need for culturally relevant mental health resources, the importance of mental and emotional health for Black communities, or the importance of women’s well-being to families and communities, please contact: