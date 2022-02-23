Submit Release
How One Florida Artist Received Beauty for Ashes by Transforming Grief into Positivity

Yolanda Thornton, Owner of Inspired Puzzles and Gifts

'I AM' Puzzles and Gifts

Inspired Puzzles and Gifts Logo

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What do you give to the person who has everything? One Florida specialty boutique has the answer. Meet Brett Knox and Yolanda Thornton, owners of Inspired Puzzles and Gifts. These pair of creatives harnessed the power of positive thinking to create one-of-a-kind items for a discerning clientele.

Their curated collection includes unique puzzles and prints at a reasonable price point. Every item is filled with meaning; the ‘I Am" Affirmation Puzzles weave confidence and caring into every crown. Words like “strong, proud, and loving” emblazon each wooden piece to build the picture of a true woman of color. Puzzles for men incorporate affirming words like “whole, confident, and king” into each beard to project the positive image of the Black man. Brett and Yolanda have even thought of couples with their couple affirmation puzzle that builds the family with “devoted, honest and trustworthy” puzzle pieces.

According to researchers at the University of Iowa, “The average 2-year-old child hears 432 negative statements per day, but only 32 positive statements each day.” Brett and Yolanda have a way to stomp out negativity. Their handmade, customizable puzzles uplift a child’s spirits. Each piece is full of inspiring words and engraved with their name. With only 20 percent of 5th graders testing high in self-esteem and 5 percent of high schoolers, Brett and Yolanda know that every family needs help to build secure and self-satisfied kids. This collection is “made to empower” and teach boys and girls to love themselves while inspiring them to do their best.

Together with love and compassion, this dynamic duo shares a little warmth from the Sunshine State. Yolanda and Brett spread love every day with these three empowering phrases: “I Am Amazing, I Am Loved, I Am Happy.”

For more information, contact Yolanda and Brett at brettandyolandaco@gmail.com or visit www.inspiredpuzzles.com.

Yolanda Thornton
Inspired Puzzles and Gifts
+1 904-800-8457
brettandyolandaco@gmail.com
