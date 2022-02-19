Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Forgery in Grand Isle

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 22A2000411

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sgt. Mike Kamerling                           

STATION:   St. Albans                  

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME:  Fall, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Grand Isle Court House, North Hero

VIOLATION: Forgery

 

ACCUSED: Carl Bessette                                          

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Dana Fifield-Garrett (daughter of Willis Fifield)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Durham, NC

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/26/2022, Grand Isle County States Attorney Doug DiSabito was made aware of a potential forgery which occurred during a civil eviction process taking place in the Grand Isle County Courts. SA DiSabito requested VSP to investigate the incident.

 

Investigation revealed that in 2021 Bessette presented a forged lease-to-own document which was admitted as evidence into to the civil court eviction proceeding. The document, which Bessette represented to have been signed in 2019 by his late landlord, Willis Fifield (died in 2020), outlined an arrangement where Bessette would acquire through monthly payment (over 15 years) the property he had long rented at 108 East Shore South in Grand Isle.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   04/14/2022        

COURT:  Grand Isle

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

