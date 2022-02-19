St. Albans Barracks // Forgery in Grand Isle
CASE#: 22A2000411
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: Fall, 2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Grand Isle Court House, North Hero
VIOLATION: Forgery
ACCUSED: Carl Bessette
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, Vermont
VICTIM: Dana Fifield-Garrett (daughter of Willis Fifield)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Durham, NC
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/26/2022, Grand Isle County States Attorney Doug DiSabito was made aware of a potential forgery which occurred during a civil eviction process taking place in the Grand Isle County Courts. SA DiSabito requested VSP to investigate the incident.
Investigation revealed that in 2021 Bessette presented a forged lease-to-own document which was admitted as evidence into to the civil court eviction proceeding. The document, which Bessette represented to have been signed in 2019 by his late landlord, Willis Fifield (died in 2020), outlined an arrangement where Bessette would acquire through monthly payment (over 15 years) the property he had long rented at 108 East Shore South in Grand Isle.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/14/2022
COURT: Grand Isle
