Palisades Therapeutics’ Proprietary Dual Action Compound Reduces COVID-19 Viral Entry and Inflammatory Responses

Post-exposure prophylaxis for prevention of COVID-19 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

these studies substantiate modulation of the host response and the use of host-directed therapeutics to treat SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory virus and to improve treatment outcomes”
— Prof. Richard Slayden, Colorado State University
CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palisades Therapeutics, working in collaboration with Prof. Richard Slayden and Prof. Ronald Tjalkens of Colorado State University, are pleased to present their latest data published in Frontiers in Immunology. See manuscript at this link: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2022.811430/full?utm_source=F-NTF&utm_medium=EMLX&utm_campaign=PRD_FEOPS_20170000_ARTICLE

PT150 is a re-purposed clinical stage host-directed therapeutic with FDA approved IND application for Phase 2/3 outpatient clinical trial. PT150 has shown pre-clinical efficacy against SARS-CoV-2, MERS, and Influenza A. This is mediated, at least in part, by inhibition of the androgen (AR) and glucocorticoid (GR) receptors which, in turn, suppresses expression of TMPRSS2 and ACE2, as well as of key genes associated with virally-induced inflammation. We expect that post-exposure prophylaxis for these viruses will prevent the onset of severe disease (i.e. requiring hospitalization, ARDS).

• PT150 modulates the expression of AR- and GR-regulated genes that are differentially regulated by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
• TMPRSS2 protein levels in bronchiolar epithelial cells are decreased by treatment with PT150 in animals infected with SARS-CoV-2.
• PT150 treatment decreases expression of the ACE2 receptor in lung.
• SARS-CoV-2 viral burden and macrophage infiltration is significantly reduced by oral administration of PT150.
• PT150 treatment decreases expression of the inflammatory cytokine Interleukin-6 (IL- 6) in lung following infection with SARS-CoV-2.
• SARS-CoV-2 infected CD4+ T-cell populations decrease in a dose dependent manor with PT150 administration.
• Modeling the temporal sequence of innate immune-inflammatory responses in animals to infection with SARS-CoV-2 reveals that PT150 mitigates the severity of pathological outcomes.

Prof. Slayden says “these studies substantiate modulation of the host response and the use of host-directed therapeutics to treat SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory virus and to improve treatment outcomes.”

Palisades invites leading companies such as Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) to review our data.

Randi Altschul
Pop Test Oncology/Palisades Therapeutics
+1 201-943-3770
email us here

