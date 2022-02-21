Dr. Kelly J. Blodgett Set to Visit Kansas City in Meet and Greet Event
The leader in holistic and biological dentistry will share insights with guests and give them an opportunity to get their questions answered in person
I invite you to come out and experience the energy and passion of one of America’s most recognized leaders in holistic oral health and biological dentistry!”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Kelly J. Blodgett, one of America’s most sought-after holistic oral health and biological dentistry experts, has announced an upcoming meet-and-greet opportunity in Kansas City. The event will be held on Sunday, April 3, 2022, from 9-11 a.m. at the Hotel Kansas City located at 1228 Baltimore Avenue. Seats are limited, with tickets costing $50 per person.
— Dr. Kelly J. Blodgett
During the event, guests will hear from Dr. Blodgett as he shares his insights about the connections between whole-body health and dental health. Guests will also have a chance to ask Dr. Blodgett questions and meet him during the engagement. For guests who cannot travel to Dr. Blodgett’s practice in Oregon, the event offers them an opportunity to get their questions answered in person.
“I am thrilled to be able to connect with people across the country and empower them with the information they need to make more informed decisions about their dental health,” said Dr. Blodgett. “If you’re looking to optimize your health through holistic means, I invite you to come out and experience the energy and passion of one of America’s most recognized leaders in holistic oral health and biological dentistry!”
Dr. Blodgett, DMD, NMD, IBDM, brings over 20 years of experience in holistic and biological dentistry to his practice, Blodgett Dental Care, located in Portland, Oregon. In his work, he fuses biology and technology to help patients optimize their oral health by exploring the connections between whole-body and oral health while respecting the autonomy of his patients. His compassion, innovation, and expertise have earned him worldwide attention and have positioned his practice as a sought-after destination for dental tourism.
Outside of the office, Dr. Blodgett is also a highly sought-after speaker and presenter at conferences and symposia and has appeared as a guest on dozens of podcasts, webinars, news segments and Instagram live events. He is regarded as an innovative voice in the medical and dental fields, foregoing typically “doctor knows best” dogma and instead empowering the patient to make the right decisions for themselves.
Thanks to his popular Toxic Tuesday posts, Dr. Blodgett has also amassed an impressive social media following. In this educational and enlightening series, Dr. Blodgett shares the stories of patients recovering from undiagnosed root causes of health issues. He especially focuses on sharing insights about the toxicity of root canals, cavitation lesions and other subjects other dentists tend to ignore.
To reserve a seat for the upcoming Kansas City event, visit bit.ly/3JJcQNv. To learn more about Dr. Blodgett and his practice, visit Blodgett Dental Care online and follow him on Instagram at @blodgettdentalcare.
