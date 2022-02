SECONDCELL BIO ANNOUNCES NEW VP OF SALES

Chromovert Technology: High-Speed Cell Line Production Using Molecular Beacons Secondcell Bio™ Welcomes Fabienne Duchini, Vice President of Sales Secondcell Bio is scaling up implementation of biotechnology originating from The Rockefeller University for drug discover at Scale.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- SECONDCELL BIO ANNOUNCES NEW VP OF SALESToday Secondcell Bio™ announced the addition of Fabienne Duchini , Vice President of Sales, to its executive team.Fabienne Duchini, Vice President of Sales for Secondcell Bio™. Fabienne Duchini joins Secondcell Bio as Vice President of Sales. Ms. Duchini will share Secondcell Bio™’s newly published cell engineering ChromovertTechnology with researchers globally.“I’m excited to coordinate with biotechnology clubs and graduate student groups at research universities to share our innovate cell engineering method with researchers worldwide,” says Duchini.Secondcell Bio™ is proud to make optimized materials for ChromovertTechnology available to the research community. Secondcell Bio™ has partnered with Gene Link, Inc. to offer Chromovertto interested cell and genetic engineers everywhere.Ms. Duchini is available to schedule seminar presentations by ChromovertTechnology inventor Dr. Kambiz Shekdar virtually or in any city around the world. To schedule a presentation on ChromovertTechnology and learn more contact Fabienne Duchini: fabienne.duchini@secondcellbio.com.ChromovertTechnology scans millions of cells to detect and isolate even exceedingly rare cells that more accurately mimic human disease as it exists in the body. The technology utilizes molecular beacons and flow cytometry to detect and isolate individual living cells expressing one or more transfected or endogenously-expressed genes.The technology platform has been demonstrated to be multi-use. Prior example results include the development of a clinical stage novel non-addictive pain blocker fast-tracked by the FDA and presented at Gov. Chris Christie’s panel on the opioid epidemic at The White House and a natural flavors discovery program built to reduce sodium and sugar in the diet in partnership with The Coca-Cola Company, Kraft Foods and Nestle.ABOUT CHROMOVERTTECHNOLOGYChromovertis a newly published cell engineering technology to detect and purify living cells based on gene expression: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10529-021-03101-5 . Like PCR, the technology can be applied to any gene.Results for production of cell lines expressing a diversity of ion channel and membrane proteins are presented, including heteromultimeric epithelial sodium channel (αβγ-ENaC), sodium voltage-gated ion channel 1.7 (NaV1.7-αβ1β2), four unique γ-aminobutyric acid A (GABAA) receptor ion channel subunit combinations α1β3γ2s, α2β3γ2s, α3β3γ2s and α5β3γ2s, cystic fibrosis conductance regulator (CFTR), CFTR-Δ508 and two G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) without reliance on leader sequences and/or chaperones. In addition, three novel plasmid-encoded sequences used to introduce 3′ untranslated RNA sequence tags in mRNA expression products and differentially-detectable fluorogenic probes directed to each are described. The tags and corresponding fluorogenic signaling probes streamline the process by enabling the multiplexed detection and isolation of cells expressing one or more genes without the need for gene-specific probes.ABOUT SECONDCELL BIO™Secondcell Bio™ is building greater partnerships to realize the full potential of its ChromovertTechnology. Secondcell™ is making its technology available to researchers in universities around the world. In addition, Secondcell Bio™ is building public-private partnerships worldwide to scale-up the demonstrated and largely automated platform biotechnology originating from The Rockefeller University. https://www.secondcellbio.com/offering Chromovertis a registered trademark of Chromocell Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.CONTACT INFORMATIONTo schedule a presentation on ChromovertTechnology and learn more:Fabienne Duchini: fabienne.duchini@secondcellbio.comFor more information, press only:J. Dianne Dotson: dianne.dotson@secondcellbio.com###