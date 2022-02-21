SECONDCELL BIO ANNOUNCES NEW VP OF SALES
Fabienne Duchini joins Secondcell Bio as VP of Sales. Ms. Duchini will share Secondcell Bio™’s newly published cell engineering tech with researchers globally.
Today Secondcell Bio™ announced the addition of Fabienne Duchini, Vice President of Sales, to its executive team.
“I’m excited to coordinate with biotechnology clubs and graduate student groups at research universities to share our innovate cell engineering method with researchers worldwide,” says Duchini.
Secondcell Bio™ is proud to make optimized materials for Chromovert® Technology available to the research community. Secondcell Bio™ has partnered with Gene Link, Inc. to offer Chromovert® to interested cell and genetic engineers everywhere.
Ms. Duchini is available to schedule seminar presentations by Chromovert® Technology inventor Dr. Kambiz Shekdar virtually or in any city around the world. To schedule a presentation on Chromovert® Technology and learn more contact Fabienne Duchini: fabienne.duchini@secondcellbio.com.
Chromovert® Technology scans millions of cells to detect and isolate even exceedingly rare cells that more accurately mimic human disease as it exists in the body. The technology utilizes molecular beacons and flow cytometry to detect and isolate individual living cells expressing one or more transfected or endogenously-expressed genes.
The technology platform has been demonstrated to be multi-use. Prior example results include the development of a clinical stage novel non-addictive pain blocker fast-tracked by the FDA and presented at Gov. Chris Christie’s panel on the opioid epidemic at The White House and a natural flavors discovery program built to reduce sodium and sugar in the diet in partnership with The Coca-Cola Company, Kraft Foods and Nestle.
ABOUT CHROMOVERT® TECHNOLOGY
Chromovert® is a newly published cell engineering technology to detect and purify living cells based on gene expression: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10529-021-03101-5. Like PCR, the technology can be applied to any gene.
Results for production of cell lines expressing a diversity of ion channel and membrane proteins are presented, including heteromultimeric epithelial sodium channel (αβγ-ENaC), sodium voltage-gated ion channel 1.7 (NaV1.7-αβ1β2), four unique γ-aminobutyric acid A (GABAA) receptor ion channel subunit combinations α1β3γ2s, α2β3γ2s, α3β3γ2s and α5β3γ2s, cystic fibrosis conductance regulator (CFTR), CFTR-Δ508 and two G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) without reliance on leader sequences and/or chaperones. In addition, three novel plasmid-encoded sequences used to introduce 3′ untranslated RNA sequence tags in mRNA expression products and differentially-detectable fluorogenic probes directed to each are described. The tags and corresponding fluorogenic signaling probes streamline the process by enabling the multiplexed detection and isolation of cells expressing one or more genes without the need for gene-specific probes.
ABOUT SECONDCELL BIO™
Secondcell Bio™ is building greater partnerships to realize the full potential of its Chromovert® Technology. Secondcell™ is making its technology available to researchers in universities around the world. In addition, Secondcell Bio™ is building public-private partnerships worldwide to scale-up the demonstrated and largely automated platform biotechnology originating from The Rockefeller University. https://www.secondcellbio.com/offering
Chromovert® is a registered trademark of Chromocell Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
