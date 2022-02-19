Westminster Barracks / Violation of RFA
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1000835
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 02/18/2022 – approximately 2000 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 11, Chester, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of RFA
ACCUSED: David Guion
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/10/2022 at approximately 1408 hours, the Vermont State Police were advised of a possible violation of a Relief From Abuse order. Upon further investigation, it was determined 63 year old David Guion was in violation of a Relief From Abuse order. Guion was arrested and transported to the Westminster barracks for processing. Guion was cited and released on a new set of conditions to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on February 22nd, 2022, at 1230 hours, to answer the above charge.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/22/2022 – 1230 Hours
COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
Trooper Eric Clemens
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802)722-4600 – Dispatch