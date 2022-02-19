Submit Release
News Search

There were 431 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,182 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Violation of RFA

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1000835

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens                        

STATION: Westminster Barracks 

CONTACT#: (802)-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 02/18/2022 – approximately 2000 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 11, Chester, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of RFA

 

ACCUSED: David Guion

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/10/2022 at approximately 1408 hours, the Vermont State Police were advised of a possible violation of a Relief From Abuse order. Upon further investigation, it was determined 63 year old David Guion was in violation of a Relief From Abuse order. Guion was arrested and transported to the Westminster barracks for processing. Guion was cited and released on a new set of conditions to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on February 22nd, 2022, at 1230 hours, to answer the above charge.

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/22/2022 – 1230 Hours

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

Trooper Eric Clemens

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600 – Dispatch

Eric.Clemens@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Violation of RFA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.