Westminster Barracks / Violation of RFA

CASE#: 22B1000835

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 02/18/2022 – approximately 2000 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 11, Chester, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of RFA

ACCUSED: David Guion

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/10/2022 at approximately 1408 hours, the Vermont State Police were advised of a possible violation of a Relief From Abuse order. Upon further investigation, it was determined 63 year old David Guion was in violation of a Relief From Abuse order. Guion was arrested and transported to the Westminster barracks for processing. Guion was cited and released on a new set of conditions to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on February 22nd, 2022, at 1230 hours, to answer the above charge.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/22/2022 – 1230 Hours

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

Trooper Eric Clemens

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600 – Dispatch

Eric.Clemens@vermont.gov