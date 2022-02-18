Submit Release
Family Day message

CANADA, February 18 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The following message was issued by Premier Blaine Higgs in recognition of Family Day, Feb. 21:

The challenges we have faced and overcome together as a province since 2020 have shown us the importance of appreciating what matters most. Family Day is a perfect opportunity to connect with those we care about, whether they are family by blood or by choice.

This weekend, we have taken another big step toward living life as normal, with our move back to Level 1 of our winter plan.

I look forward to seeing family and friends in person and I hope you do, too.

The moments we are able to spend together are precious, and I encourage everyone to reach out to your loved ones in whatever way you can.

Enjoy a safe and happy Family Day!

 

18-02-22

