Goobi Glass Launches Innovative Colored Glass to Automotive Market

The patented technology with 18,000 color options can be applied as sunroofs, windows, or windshields.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goobi Glass is pleased to announce the official launch of its game-changing colored glass for cars, trucks, and other vehicles.Goobi Glass is the world's first patent technology colored glass for automobiles . The company’s product is ideal for windows, sunroofs, and windshields with many colors to choose from - including 75 different shades with the capability to fully customize over 18,000 different colors upon request.“As modern society progresses, people are now spending approximately 18 days a year inside their vehicle,” says Sir Carmen Kingsley, founder of Goobi Glass. “When a person spends so much time driving, their physical and emotional stability may be affected. New methods need to be developed to help offset the physical and mental changes caused by being in a vehicle for long periods of time. Since this is the case, we believe that instead of trying to find an aftermarket, colored tint that will fade and peel over time, Goobi Glass provides a superior option designed to last and add unique customization options.”In addition to supporting vehicle owners in adding aesthetic points to their cars, Goobi Glass also brings in the benefits of Chromotherapy. Having been around since Ancient Egyptian times and acknowledged by modern science, Chromotherapy is the treatment and healing of the human body using refractions of colored light, which is promoted through the company’s product – all without worrying about state tinting laws.“Chromotherapy is the shining of specific wavelengths of light on the human body to produce desired outcomes,” Sir Kingsley states. “Simply tweaking the wavelength, frequency, and quantity of light being exposed to the human body can lead to the treatment of diseases, depression, insomnia, anorexia, seasonal affective disorders, and generally elevated mental and physical health, just to name a few. There is a plethora of scientific knowledge to back this up, with the presence of chromophores and porphyrins in humans easily being activated to induce beneficial effects.”According to the team at Goobi Glass, for example, the color red is believed to increase blood flow and improve breathing, pink has a calming effect that counters aggressiveness, orange helps with bronchitis and asthma while eliminating localized fat, and yellow can purify the skin. All of these colors and countless more can be found in Goobi Glass to get the desired effects.“At the end of the day, our mission is to heal the world through the use of color,” Sir Kingsley concludes. “Please don’t hesitate to reach out to us with any questions.”For more information about Goobi Glass, or to order, please visit https://www.goobiglass.com/ About Goobi GlassGoobi Glass was founded by licensed color therapist and car enthusiast, Sir Carmen Kingsley, as the world’s first company to create safety colored glass for automobiles. With the use of color therapy, Goobi Glass defines the next generation of driving by utilizing patent technology which allows customization of over 18,000 colors.Goobi Glass debuted at the 2021 Sema Auto Show in Las Vegas, Nevada and upon its first debut won a Global Media Award for best new innovative product.