Thousands of available appointments for Islanders to get the COVID-19 vaccine next week, including booster doses

CANADA, February 18 - Health PEI is calling on eligible Islanders who are not yet fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to take advantage of the nearly 2,600 available appointments at clinics across the province over the next week, including hundreds of walk-in opportunities to get a booster dose.

Beginning this weekend and through the end of next week, there are nearly 1,900 appointments available at Health PEI-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics for individuals 12 years of age an older to get their first or second dose, and for individuals 18 and older to get their booster dose of the vaccine. There more than 700 appointments for booster doses available at dedicated clinics for Islanders 30 years of age and older, including walk-in appointments, and a limited number of available appointments over the next week for children 5 to 11 years of age.

Currently, there are 30,000 eligible Islanders who have not yet received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Now is the time to take advantage available appointments at dedicated booster dose clinics (for individuals 30 years of age and older) and other Health PEI-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics also offering booster doses.

The dedicated booster dose clinics for individuals 30 years of age and older are accepting both booked and walk-in appointments until the clinics reach capacity each day. All other Health PEI-run clinics are by appointment only.

Islanders can book an appointment for themselves or for their child at an upcoming clinic online at Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303. Appointments can also be booked for individuals 12 years of age and older to get their first or second dose, and for individuals 18 years of age and older to get their booster dose at any partner pharmacy.

Islanders are reminded that it should be at least 8 weeks since their first dose before they get their second dose, and it must be at least 5 and a half months since their second dose before they can get their booster dose. A booster dose is currently recommended for individuals 18 years of age and older.

Islanders who need to cancel or reschedule their appointment at a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic can do so through the online booking tool or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303, or by connecting with the pharmacy where they booked their appointment.

For more information about Prince Edward Island’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program, including vaccine facts and frequently asked questions, visit COVID-19 Vaccines

