SUPER BOWL MVP VICTORY VISION REFLECTS A NEW SPORTS TREND CAPTURED IN THE PROPHETIC MATRIX.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp recently shared details about his victory vision he received from God in 2019 after the Rams lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. He spoke candidly regarding this prophetic vision of him winning a future Super Bowl and walking away as the MVP of the game. Kupp didn’t share this prophetic vision with anyone else at the time except to his wife, Anna.
The Prophetic Matrix: Unlock The Secret Code To Your Destiny taps into this new sports trend among professional athletes revealing their visions from God that predict upcoming championship victories and the accolades that follow.
A case study featured in the “Dream Fields” chapter of The Prophetic Matrix shares a poignant story of a Triple-A baseball player who received a prophetic insight about his upcoming success as “The Comeback Kid” from his spiritual mentor Michael-John Toste. This God-inspired preview became reality as he was called back up from the minors to the Boston Red Sox. He and the team eventually clinched the World Series championship in 2013, which fulfilled his personal prophecy.
Futurist Michael-John Toste’s also told his true-life story of a vision he received from God about the digital transmission of his eBook The Prophetic Matrix into outer space, which at the time had never been achieved in the publishing industry and seemed far-fetched. However, everything happened as was foretold in his personal prophecy and the rest as they say has become space history.
In a groundbreaking event The Prophetic Matrix became the first commercial literary work in history to make its debut in outer space prior to its global release on Earth. A digital version of the book was transmitted to the Destiny module of NASA's International Space Station (ISS) and filmed on a monitor for its interplanetary visual premiere while orbiting the world at approximately 17,500 miles per hour. A segment of the Prophetic Matrix film footage was then encrypted and staked within the NFT World Vault as the first Space NFT.
The Prophetic Matrix’s interstellar release comes amidst a modern-day renaissance of space travel, with Elon Musk of SpaceX, Jeff Bezos of Blue Origin, and Richard Branson of Virgin Galactic all racing to explore the heavens. "I'm excited to become a member of an elite group of space pioneers in the 21st Century. This opens a broad door of opportunities for future publications to send their titles to spacecraft filled with celestial travelers touring the stars," said Michael-John.
In addition to being a Futurist, Michael-John is an International Destiny Coach who hosts a popular Los Angeles radio talk show, Your Day of Destiny, impacting and enriching many lives around the world.
The Prophetic Matrix: Unlock The Secret Code To Your Destiny; the first book of The Prophetic Matrix trilogy is currently available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
To view footage of The Prophetic Matrix's interstellar debut on the International Space Station and for more information visit www.PMLaunch.Space and www.ThePropheticMatrix.com. Visit www.NFTWORLD VAULT.io
Angelina Borges
The Prophetic Matrix: Unlock The Secret Code To Your Destiny taps into this new sports trend among professional athletes revealing their visions from God that predict upcoming championship victories and the accolades that follow.
A case study featured in the “Dream Fields” chapter of The Prophetic Matrix shares a poignant story of a Triple-A baseball player who received a prophetic insight about his upcoming success as “The Comeback Kid” from his spiritual mentor Michael-John Toste. This God-inspired preview became reality as he was called back up from the minors to the Boston Red Sox. He and the team eventually clinched the World Series championship in 2013, which fulfilled his personal prophecy.
Futurist Michael-John Toste’s also told his true-life story of a vision he received from God about the digital transmission of his eBook The Prophetic Matrix into outer space, which at the time had never been achieved in the publishing industry and seemed far-fetched. However, everything happened as was foretold in his personal prophecy and the rest as they say has become space history.
In a groundbreaking event The Prophetic Matrix became the first commercial literary work in history to make its debut in outer space prior to its global release on Earth. A digital version of the book was transmitted to the Destiny module of NASA's International Space Station (ISS) and filmed on a monitor for its interplanetary visual premiere while orbiting the world at approximately 17,500 miles per hour. A segment of the Prophetic Matrix film footage was then encrypted and staked within the NFT World Vault as the first Space NFT.
The Prophetic Matrix’s interstellar release comes amidst a modern-day renaissance of space travel, with Elon Musk of SpaceX, Jeff Bezos of Blue Origin, and Richard Branson of Virgin Galactic all racing to explore the heavens. "I'm excited to become a member of an elite group of space pioneers in the 21st Century. This opens a broad door of opportunities for future publications to send their titles to spacecraft filled with celestial travelers touring the stars," said Michael-John.
In addition to being a Futurist, Michael-John is an International Destiny Coach who hosts a popular Los Angeles radio talk show, Your Day of Destiny, impacting and enriching many lives around the world.
The Prophetic Matrix: Unlock The Secret Code To Your Destiny; the first book of The Prophetic Matrix trilogy is currently available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
To view footage of The Prophetic Matrix's interstellar debut on the International Space Station and for more information visit www.PMLaunch.Space and www.ThePropheticMatrix.com. Visit www.NFTWORLD VAULT.io
Angelina Borges
Epic Interstellar Communications
PropheticMatrix@gmail.com