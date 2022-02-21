DentaCor Announces New Business Model: “We Bring Dental Home” & No More Trips to the Dentist are Needed in Draper Utah
Dentacor is the groundbreaking new company in Salt Lake City Utah that is finally bringing dental home.
Dentacor provides full dental exams and cleanings right from the comfort of your home. The days of lengthy and inconvenient visits to the dentist for simple exams are over!”LONG BEACH , CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentacor is the groundbreaking new company in Salt Lake City Utah that is finally bringing dental home. They provide full dental exams and cleanings right in the comfort of your front room. Nothing will replace the expertise and care of a dentist performing major care in a dental office, but by bringing the routine 6 month checkup to people's homes, dentists can now focus their time and energy on major care while simultaneously making it easier for all of us to get our much needed exams. Studies have shown that almost half of all Americans haven't gone to the dentist in the last year. The main reasons for that being either dental anxiety/fear or the inconvenience of taking time out of the day to go all the way to the dentist office for a routine checkup. Dentacor helps solve these problems which in return will help more Americans get the oral care they need.
How does it work?
A licensed and vetted dental hygienist will come to your home with their state of the art handheld equipment that fits in a small bag. The exams take only 20-30 minutes each. There in the home they will perform;
• Full mouth X-Rays
• HD Intraoral recording of the mouth
• Prophylactic cleaning
• Fluoride treatment
All X-Rays and recordings are uploaded at your home via encrypted software and sent virtually to a licensed Dentacor dentist who reviews them and provides a diagnosis and treatment plan along with a 5 point oral health evaluation including orthodontic, airway, periodontal, oral cancer, & soft tissue. The treatment plan is sent to the patients along with the X-rays. If there is follow-up work that is found to be needed. Dentacor either sends the needed information and images to the patient's current provider or to a trusted Dentacor network dentist to perform the diagnosed work. Dentacor takes care of everything and scheduling is as easy as just clicking a link right on the same email as the treatment plan.
This innovative process provides the convenience of only having to go into a dental office when you know you actually need work done, and by knowing exactly the work that needs to be performed. This knowledge helps bring peace of mind and the flexibility to plan ahead when dental work is required. Removing the need of multiple trips to the dentist office which often interrupt busy work and school schedules. The best part is that they accept all traditional PPO plans, so everything is covered by your dental insurance with no additional costs or fees. Because of the simplicity of only doing a handful of billable procedures Dentacor also bills out of network which allows them to accept all dental plans for no additional costs to you.
The equipment used:
X-Rays: To be able to perform high quality radiographic images outside of a traditional facility Dentacor uses a state of the art portable X-Ray machine. It is a handheld device that takes the same quality of images that you receive from a medical facility but with a fraction of the size and also a fraction of the radiation. This allows the amount of equipment to be minimal and also ensures the safety of anyone present during the exam.
Intraoral Camera: The high definition intraoral camera is used to take a high quality video recording of the whole mouth. By getting a high resolution video of both the teeth and gums the Dentacor dentists are able to make the same quality of diagnosis and treatment plan as an in-office exam. These recordings are also used to give an in-depth 5 point oral evaluation which is provided for all Dentacor patients.
Cleaning: A handheld prophy device is used with a specialized paste to give a deep clean to the teeth and gums removing plaque and tartar to help provide a clean mouth, prevent cavities, and gum disease. Hygienists also perform basic scaling which is using a small tool to scrape visible plaque from the teeth to provide that smooth clean feeling and also help prevent gum disease and other oral health problems.
Dental fraud is a relatively unknown problem but is actually more prevalent than you might think. The National Health Care Anti-Fraud Association says that there is over 6 billion dollars in dental fraud every year in the United States. Dental fraud is whenever a provider inflates a claim or submits a false claim to an insurance provider or individual. There are countless stories of patients receiving a diagnosis from their dentist and the recommended treatment plan seemed a little off or the treatment seemed excessive. When a second opinion is obtained from a friend or other dentist they find that it was very over diagnosed for the purpose of being able to charge more. It is a common practice with many things in life to receive a second opinion like on an auto repair estimate or a suggested medical procedure. Why has it not been the same case for dental care? Dentacor helps with that by always giving 2 opinions on all diagnosis. First, all diagnosis and treatment plans are made by independent dentists that don’t perform nor receive any compensation for recommended procedures. This assures that the diagnosis is accurate and most important truly needed. Second, if it is found that follow-up work is needed, all X-Rays and footage are sent to the dentist that will be performing the procedures. That dentist has the ability to double check the diagnosis and also give a second opinion. This provides peace of mind to the patient that these important and many times costly procedures are truly needed to help with your oral health.
How does Dentacor affect traditional dental offices?
Dentacor’s goal is to help close the gap between the millions of Americans who lack the regular oral care they need and dentists who are looking to help more patients. The majority of a dentist's office revenue comes from what they are the best at. Major procedures such as fillings, extractions, crowns, etc. By performing routine exams in the home of patients Dentacor is able to provide help to a much larger segment of the population with the basic but vital need of diagnosis and preventative care. Which in return provides more patients for local dental offices to perform the needed major care. Which when looking at the long term is a major benefit for both patients and dentists.
Another great benefit Dentacor offers is the ability to travel to your office space to perform the exams. In the current climate hiring and employee retention are critical, out of the box benefits are becoming more and more of a deciding factor of if an employee comes or goes. If you are a business owner or HR representative and your company offers dental insurance to your employees, then this is a free benefit that your employees will love and appreciate and does not cost you a dime. Dentacor will provide a full exam to all employees who would like to receive one regardless if they have opted into your company's dental insurance plan. For the employees with dental insurance they can then schedule an in-home visit so that the rest of their family can enjoy the convenience and ease of an at-home dental exam. Each exam takes just 20 to 30 minutes and on top of it being an amazing benefit for employees it eliminates the need for lengthy time away from the office that is required for an in office dental exam.
Another great highlight of Dentacor is co-founder Pamela Sitterud. She is one of the great up and coming female executives in the startup rich state of Utah. Her vast background in customer experience management and culture creation is a prime example of why Dentacor is starting off with so much momentum and showing such great potential. Her last role was vice president of process development at the 2 billion dollar trucking company CR England. She started off her role there going undercover at trucking school for a month earning her CDL and helping identify the areas in which CR England could bring a more human approach to the trucking world and help lower their industry worst turnover rates. In her time there and through the policies and processes she and her team implemented turnover rates decreased by over 200%.
The ADA has been both a great resource for dental providers and patients for over 160 years. “The ADA’s mission is to help dentists succeed and support the advancement of the health of the public. We are guided by our core values, which include integrity, excellence, and a dedication to bring you evidence-based insights that empower you to provide quality oral care for all patients. We advocate for public health by focusing on crucial issues such as access to care, the rules and regulations that surround the practice of dentistry and much more. The ADA is your source for the latest research on oral health, along with helpful practice guidelines, data on industry trends and a host of practical programs that support your personal health and success.” Changes in dental standards and practices along with new studies and trends can all be found through the ADA website. Membership gives full access to these information as well as a great network of dental professionals that are committed to progress as well as quality of care for all patients.
EMI Health Company (emihealth.com) is one of the biggest providers that Dentacor works with. They have been in business for over 85 years they offer medical, dental, and vision insurance benefits and services to corporate, government, public education, and higher education groups in Arizona, Georgia, Texas, and Utah. They also offer dental, vision, and telemedicine insurance plans to individuals and families in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Utah. Their dental plans are also sold through the Insurance Marketplaces in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Utah. In total, they currently cover more than 300,000 individuals. EMI Health has been named multiple times as a Utah Best of State company in the Insurance category of business services recognized as an outstanding organization succeeding in its endeavors to provide innovative approaches to healthcare insurance services that contribute significantly to better quality of life in Utah. EMI health has a ratio of assets over liabilities that is one of the strongest in the industry and maintains a high ratio of surplus funds to policy reserve liabilities. EMI Health’s plans are underwritten or provided by Educators Mutual Insurance Association and Educators Health Plans Life, Accident and Health.
