Prime Minister to attend the Sixth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Doha

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 18 - Prime Minister Dr the Hon Keith Rowley will depart tomorrow (Friday 18th February, 2022) for Doha, Qatar where he is expected to participate in the Sixth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

Dr Rowley accepted the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar to attend the summit.

The Gas Exporting Countries Forum is an internationally recognised organisation comprising of the world’s leading gas producers of which Trinidad and Tobago is a current member.

The summit is intended to consider ways to enhance joint cooperation that can support and develop the natural gas industry in order to serve the interest of the producing and consuming countries.

The Forum gives members the opportunity to discuss recent developments, trends, and policies on energy in general and on gas in particular while reaffirming their continued support to the objectives of the Forum at the highest level.

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, the Hon Stuart Young will accompany the Prime Minister to the Forum.

The delegation will also include the President of the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago, Mark Loquan and Chairman of Caribbean Airlines, Ronnie Mohammed who will both pursue the country's commercial interests during the trip.

Minister of Finance, the Hon Colm Imbert will act as Prime Minister until Dr Rowley returns.

 

