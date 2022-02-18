Submit Release
How We Got Here with Russia: The Kremlin's Worldview

AFGHANISTAN, February 18 - In this 2019 report, Nataliya Bugayova breaks down the trajectory of Russian foreign policy after the fall of the USSR. She argues that the US mistakingly believed that a brief period of non-assertive foreign policy from the mid-1980s to mid-1990s was the new norm for Russia.

