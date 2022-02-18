Infrastructure funding for 19 projects in southeast region

CANADA, February 18 - MONCTON (GNB) – The provincial and federal governments today announced $3.5 million for 19 infrastructure projects in southeastern New Brunswick.

“We are pleased that the Canada Community-Building Fund is helping us to foster a healthy environment and sustainable communities throughout our province,” said Local Government and Local Governance Minister Daniel Allain. “This funding is vital to maintaining and improving our infrastructure in a strategic way and based on the unique needs of each region and community.”

“Investments in infrastructure help strengthen the fabric of our communities,” said federal Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Dominic LeBlanc. “Whether it is upgrading a recreational facility or renovating a community hall, the investments our government is making will strengthen local economies and improve the quality of life of New Brunswickers all across the province, ensuring that families and businesses can prosper.”

Approved projects range in size and cost. For example, the Southeast Regional Service Commission will receive about $951,000 for the construction of a shoreline trail in the southern part of the province which will include sections located in six local service districts.

The Notre-Dame community centre will receive about $422,000 to improve the ball fields, walking track, playground and kitchen and put in a backup power source.

A list of all funded projects is available online.

The program, formerly known as the Gas Tax Fund, is a permanent source of federal funding for infrastructure investments. While 80 per cent of the funding is allocated to local governments, 20 per cent is available for projects benefitting the residents of local service districts.

The Department of Environment and Local Government conducted stakeholder engagement sessions to help determine infrastructure priorities for local service districts. While applications for projects were accepted under all 19 categories, preference was given to the following types of applications:

improvements to existing infrastructure;

low-cost recreation, sport, culture and tourism projects with regional benefits;

projects that meet provincial priorities, such as energizing the private sector, creating vibrant and sustainable communities, and the environment;

projects receiving additional financial support such as from donations, fundraising efforts, local tax contributions, or other funding programs; and

projects benefiting multiple stakeholders.

Regional service commissions, water and wastewater commissions, community groups and other organizations acting on behalf of unincorporated areas were invited to apply for funding. More information on the Canada Community-Building Fund is available online

There is about $55 million available for New Brunswick’s unincorporated areas. To date, about $22 million of the $55 million fund has been allocated. Projects must be completed by March 31, 2024.

18-02-22