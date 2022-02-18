New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, FEB. 18, 2022:

Game Commission to meet March 1

SANTA FE – The New Mexico State Game Commission will hold a special meeting in Santa Fe, Tuesday March 1, to conduct a closed executive session. The meeting will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the New Mexico State Capitol (Roundhouse). The full agenda, and other information, is available on the Department of Game and Fish website.

In addition, there will be a live webcast on the Department’s website. Webcast participants can listen to the meeting using a desktop computer or mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

If you are an individual with a disability who needs a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter or any other form of auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in the meeting, please contact James Pitman at (505) 476-8004. Public documents, including the agenda and minutes, can be provided in various accessible forms.

###