Dillingham Jury Returns Sexual Assault Conviction

February 18, 2022

(Dillingham, AK) – An Ekwok man was convicted at trial this week of sexual assault and sexual abuse of a minor.

A jury in Dillingham Superior Court deliberated approximately five hours before finding Constantine Akelkok, 37, guilty of sexual assault in the second degree and sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree.

In July 2019, Dillingham Police Department officers encountered Akelkok having sexual intercourse with an unconscious woman at her residence. Police responded after a friend of the victim had called to request police come to the residence because of Akelkok’s behavior there. A few days later, a 6-year-old girl disclosed during an interview that Akelkok had sexually assaulted her the same evening prior to the police’s arrival.

Akelkok faces a presumptive sentence of 20 to 35 years on each count and a maximum sentence of up to 198 years in prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 2 before Judge Christina Reigh.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Matthew Heibel at (907) 269-6300 or matt.heibel@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Communications Director Aaron Sadler.

