TDCI’s Securities Division Raises Awareness of the Importance of Financial Resilience as Presenting Sponsor of “America Saves Week” 2022

NASHVILLE — The Securities Division of the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) is proud to announce its work as a presenting sponsor of America Saves Week (February 21-25, 2022), an annual national campaign that encourages individuals and families to check-in on their finances by highlighting several key areas that contribute to financial stability such as saving automatically, preparing for unexpected expenses, retirement, and reducing debt.

TDCI’s Securities Division returns as a participating sponsor of America Saves Week in 2022 alongside more than 1,000 other participating organizations in order to help raise awareness of the importance of saving money, reducing debt, and building wealth.

“With so many Americans still feeling financial distress from the pandemic, this national conversation is timely and needed,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for the Securities Division Elizabeth Bowling. “We look forward to supporting Tennesseans in gaining better savings habits and getting key strategies that enhance their financial wellness journey.” Throughout America Saves Week, TDCI’s Securities Division will be sharing information with consumers and stakeholders using social media posts, videos, and blog entries to raise awareness among Tennessee consumers of the importance of building financial resilience. Each day of America Saves Week will have a theme that will be reflected in that day’s message. The week’s messages are as follows:

By participating in America Saves Week, consumers will be encouraged to navigate through different areas of their finances to help them better position themselves for financial success. By the end of the week, both short and long-term savings goals will be addressed as well as the best strategies for saving successfully.

For more information, visit tn.gov/securities today.

###

About the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance: Fostering fair marketplaces, public safety, and consumer education that promote the success of individuals and businesses while serving as innovative leaders. Our divisions include the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Insurance, Securities, Regulatory Boards, Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, Tennessee Emergency Communications Board and TennCare Oversight.

About America Saves Week: Since 2007 America Saves Week, coordinated by America Saves and its partners, has been an annual celebration as well as a call to action for everyday Americans to commit to saving successfully. Through the support of thousands of participating organizations, together we encourage our local communities to do a financial check in to get a clear view of your money story and saving behaviors. The America Saves pledge is the online tool that allows savers to set a goal, and make a plan to achieve better financial stability.