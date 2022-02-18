Infant Formula Recall Issued

Abbott is initiating a proactive, voluntary recall of powder formulas, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare manufactured in Sturgis, Mich., one of the company’s manufacturing facilities. The recall does not include any metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas.

Affected products are in circulation in Iowa retail locations and have been distributed through the Iowa Department of Public Health’s WIC program. If Iowans possess any of the affected products, it should not be fed to infants.

Abbott is voluntarily recalling these products after four consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport in infants who had consumed powder infant formula manufactured in this facility.

Recall is isolated to powder formulas, including Similac®, Alimentum ® and EleCare®, manufactured at the Sturgis, Mich., plant

Recall does not include any metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas

No Abbott liquid formulas or other Abbott nutrition powders and brands are impacted

Parents or customers with impacted product should visit similacrecall.com or call: +1-800-986-8540

While Abbott's testing of finished product detected no pathogens, they are taking action by recalling the powder formula manufactured in this facility with an expiration of April 1, 2022, or later. No Abbott liquid formulas, powder formulas, or nutrition products from other facilities are impacted by the recall.

Cronobacter sakazakii is commonly found in the environment and a variety of areas in the home. It can cause fever, poor feeding, excessive crying or low energy as well as other serious symptoms. It's important to follow the instructions for proper preparation, handling and storage of powder formulas.

What Parents and Caregivers Should Do

The products under recall have a multidigit number on the bottom of the container starting with the first two digits 22 through 37, contains K8, SH, or Z2 and with an expiration date of April 1, 2022, or after.

To find out if the product you have is included in this recall, visit similacrecall.com and type in the code on the bottom of the package, or call +1-800-986-8540 (U.S.) and follow the instructions provided. No action is needed for previously consumed product. If your infant has recently consumed one of these products and is experiencing any of the above symptoms, contact your health care provider.

This is a rapidly evolving situation and IDPH will share more details for Iowa families as they are available.