Maine $1,000 Pre-Service Teacher of the Year Award & FREE Conference

Applications are open for the Educators Rising Preservice teacher award which helps a future teacher get a jumpstart on setting up their classroom. The award of $1,000 will be presented to a senior at a teacher prep program in Maine and the award will be judged by Maine County and State Teachers of the Year.

Award applications can be submitted here. (DEADLINE: March 18th, 2022)

The winner will be announced at the Maine Pre-Service Teacher Conference on April 1.

This free conference is for aspiring teachers (high school seniors and pre-service teachers) and will be held April 1, 2022 in person at Thomas College.  Virtual programming will be available as well via Zoom.

Register Here for Conference (FREE OF CHARGE)

Presenters include principals and award-winning teachers of the year, and will cover topics pre-service teachers and other aspiring educators have expressed interest in, such as classroom management, getting a job, and the first year in the classroom. All in-person participants will be eligible for gift card door prizes throughout the day.   

Conference Informational flyer.

Pre-Service Teacher of the Year Award flyer

Please email Dr. Rybakova at rybakovae@thomas.edu if you have any questions.

