Restaurant Supply Store Provides Solution to Hospitality Supply Chain Concerns

Restaurant Supply Store uses technology to improve supply chain issues

Although technological advances have improved and streamlined communication channels in recent years, there are still many gaps within the US food supply chain.” — Gary Occhiogrosso

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2021 the U.S. trade deficit surged to an all-time high of over 1 trillion dollars. The demands for equipment and goods increased despite the pandemic which created a decrease in products and equipment production. The Commerce Department released a report citing that the trade deficit has risen 27% to its highest level ever as U.S imports far outpaced exports. This perfect storm of pent-up demand meeting decreased supply has hit the Restaurant and Hospitality industry hard. As many restaurants, hotels, and venues seeking to reopen their doors at full capacity and need commercial restaurant equipment, an online retailer is providing a solution to their supply chain struggles. RestauruantSupply.com has leveraged technology and advanced logistics to assist with providing a solid solution to keeping doors around the world open.

Restaurantsupply.com | From Brick and Mortar to Online Retailer

Providing a zero contact online e-commerce platform solution to its consumers, Restaurantsupply.com, an online retailer of restaurant supply equipment, has been serving the restaurant industry for the last 22 years. The company was founded with a brick-and-mortar store in 1999 and is now proud to serve thousands of restaurants all over the world with its wide selection of products from top brand names.

They are committed to offering great customer service, fast shipping, and competitive prices on everything from commercial kitchen supplies like restaurant appliances, food processors, food prep stations to disposable tableware and janitorial supplies. Whether a hotel, office building, restaurant, or food truck, many can benefit from this online retail solution to the supply chain issue burdening the restaurant industry.

What is the future of the restaurant industry supply chain issues?

With technology, AI, and logistic solutions improving and integrating with customer-facing e-commerce platforms, information is becoming more available and forcing companies to become more transparent. This transparency enhances trust in the products and solidifies customer loyalty.

Technologies that will streamline the restaurant business

Technology is a game-changer in the restaurant industry. Cutting costs, increasing reliability, and streamlining operations are just a few of its benefits. Some of these game-changing technology services emerging are demand forecasting that solves understocking/overstocking issues, warehouse robotics for distribution companies and manufacturers, self-driving trucks, and the use of online technologies that integrate real-time information. Partnering with vendors, suppliers, and distributors that integrate these technologies will help many streamline operations.

We will be announcing some new products in the coming year that will integrate some new technology including robotic appliances, digital menu AI technology, and more.

