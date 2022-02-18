Submit Release
News Search

There were 683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,456 in the last 365 days.

Vagopass.com – Secure Payment Solution For Buying and Selling a Used Car

/EIN News/ -- Paris, France, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vagopass offers a new secure and instant payment solution to protect against scams when buying and selling a used car.

Vagopass is the alternative to a cashier’s check for secure payment between individuals for car transactions.

This web application allows you to send and receive funds for the purchase and sale of a used vehicle securely, quickly and at low cost. 

The Vagopass startup was born in end 2017. Its two co-founders, Julien Valet and Clément Thierry, wanted to develop an alternative to the cashier’s check for people selling or buying a used car. 

The cashier’s check is according to them an outdated and too unreliable means of payment since it can be falsified and the risk of fraud cannot be avoided completely. 

Furthermore, once issued, the amount of the cashier’s check can no longer be changed, which does not leave the possibility for the buyer to negotiate the price of the used vehicle in front of the vehicle. 

Without Vagopass, all negotiation terms must be discussed and prepared in advance which may be sometimes very hard to reach.

With the Fintech Vagopass, the two entrepreneurs achieved their objective since they developed a reliable, secure, accessible and affordable payment application. 

Going to a banking establishment to issue or cash a cashier’s check is not mandatory anymore with Vagopass as payment can be managed entirely from your smartphone, with relatively quick payment processing times. 

The service is free for the buyer. The payment amount can be conveniently modified at the very last minute. 

Support service is available 6 days a week. One can even imagine that Fintech Vagopass will develop its services for other types of purchases in the future!

Original and innovative, this application has already attracted large companies, it is indeed supported by BNP Paribas and LCL.

Vagopass is an excellent solution if you want to buy or sell a used car under the best conditions.

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/vagopass-com-secure-payment-solution-for-buying-and-selling-a-used-car.html


Media Company: Vagopass, 
Media Name: Julien Valet, 
Media Phone: +33629954070, 
Media Email: press@vagopass.com, 
Media URL: https://vagopass.com/

Primary Logo

You just read:

Vagopass.com – Secure Payment Solution For Buying and Selling a Used Car

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.