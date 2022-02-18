Mosquito Mary's Takes Flight in Newest Alabama Territory
The mosquito and tick company is kicking off 2022 with the Birmingham-based “Triple-Play” territories.
We had been wanting to start another business for ourselves but not just by ourselves so we had to ask ‘What's Mosquito Mary's?”BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creating buzz in Alabama this week in none other than mosquito and tick control franchise, Mosquito Mary’s. The Birmingham-Metro territories marks the company’s 32nd operational territory and the very first one to hit the state.
— Shelby McDonald, Birmingham-Metro Mosquito Mary's Franchisee
Recognized by its iconic pink, purple, and black brand colors, the three newest territories will encompass the Birmingham-Metro area. The newest franchisees to join the group are Jonathan Fowler and Shelby McDonald, two Alabama natives who have called Birmingham home for the past decade.
“If there is one thing we were thankful for during the lockdown, it was our outdoor living spaces. Our backyard became our offices, dens, dining room and sometimes gathering space,” stated Fowler. “The one thing that didn’t bring us joy was mosquitos. Having small dogs and a thriving garden, the last thing we wanted to do was use a ton of toxic chemicals to deter these pests.”
Fowler and Shelby first came in contact with the brand in Florida. According to the two, it was the brand and colors that caught their attention. “We couldn't help but notice the Mosquito Mary's branded gear and that intrigued the both of us,” recalled McDonald. Prior to launching their Mosquito Mary’s territories, the duo had opened a local salon in 2013, which is still operational today. In seeking a new business, Mosquito Mary’s looked to be the right fit.
“We had been wanting to start another business for ourselves but not just by ourselves so we had to ask ‘What's Mosquito Mary's?’,” stated McDonald.
After speaking with the Mosquito Mary’s franchise team and doing some research, it only made financial sense for him and McDonald to dive into the business, says Fowler. “We are really excited to serve our community with another business — an essential business!” asserted Fowler.
According to the corporate franchise website, Mosquito Mary’s offers one of the lowest franchise fees in the industry, plus ongoing support and field training.
For communities in and around Birmingham, the Birmingham-Metro Mosquito Mary’s location is now operational. To learn more about utilizing the team’s services at your residence or business, visit www.mosquitomarys.com. To speak with a Mosquito Mary’s Franchise Specialist about investing in your own territory, visit www.mosquitomarysfranchising.com to get started.
