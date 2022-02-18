ALM Cars Announces Brand New Dealership in St. Louis, MO

Renowned used car dealership ALM Cars is new to St. Louis, but has been offering great deals in the Atlanta and surrounding areas since 2006.

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALM Automotive Group , an independent used car dealership, is excited to announce the highly anticipated opening of its newest location in St. Louis, MO.Located at 820, James S. McDonnell Blvd, Hazelwood, the new dealership offers a vast selection of high quality pre-owned vehicles along with the high standard of customer service that ALM customers have come to expect. According to Daniel Salazar, Chief Marketing Officer of ALM Automotive Group, the St. Louis dealership is already up and running, with an incredible lineup of vehicles waiting to be sold.“If you’re in the market for a new vehicle and you live in the area, now’s your chance,” says Salazar. “There are some great bargains to be had, and we also offer trade-in or sell options, too.”With nine locations throughout Georgia, South Carolina, and Missouri, ALM Cars has acquired a stellar reputation, having accumulated hundreds of five-star reviews. The company has also recently extended its services to allow customers the convenience of shopping online for a new vehicle through its website . Nationwide shipping is provided for an affordable fee, although buyers in the Georgia area are offered this service for free.ALM Cars also offers an exchange policy. Customers who aren’t completely satisfied with their choice of vehicle can opt to exchange it with the company’s Five Day/300 Mile exchange policy. Additionally, customers can get automatically pre-qualified for a loan or lease online, through the ALM Cars website.“We do everything in our power to make our customers happy,” adds Salazar. “And we’re here to help you make the best choice for you. Please don’t hesitate to let us know what you need, and we’ll do our absolute best to help!”For more information about ALM Cars, visit the website, or connect to them through Facebook or Instagram at ALM Cars.About the CompanyFounded in 2006, ALM Automotive Group is an independent used car dealership based in Atlanta, Georgia. Having started as just one dealership, the company quicky expanded and now has nine locations in Georgia, South Carolina, and Missouri. Specializing in great deals on quality pre-owned vehicles, ALM offers over 4,000 vehicles in their inventory, nationwide shipping, and a 5-day exchange policy.