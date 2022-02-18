Tatyana Moshchenkov Named President of Operations for Jeremy McGilvrey
Moshchenkov will oversee project execution and client satisfaction as the team continues its growth and solidifies its reputation as a digital marketing leader
I look forward to delivering a world-class experience to our clients, ensuring their marketing vision is executed exactly to their specifications.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeremy McGilvrey, a Houston-based website developer and designer who recently cracked $500,000 in revenue on his Upwork account, has named Tatyana Moshchenkov president of operations. In her role, Moshchenkov will oversee day-to-day operations and ensure that McGilvrey’s team continues to offer exceptional customer service and build on its reputation as one of the world’s leading internet marketing experts.
— Tatyana Moshchenkov
Through his sales funnels and website design firm, McGilvrey and his team offer conversion-focused websites and sales funnels to help their clients' brands scale. As president of operations, Tatyana Moshchenkov will oversee the projects taken on by the team. Her responsibilities include managing project execution from first concept to go-live, providing quality control, ensuring streamlined website and funnel deliverables, overseeing project testing processes and serving as the point of contact for clients.
In promoting Tatyana Moshchenkov to this new role, McGilvrey aims to further streamline the customer service experience by giving clients greater peace of mind. Moshchenkov will ensure that every client will be given VIP-level treatment through more personalized service and a single contact to ask questions, receive project updates and oversee the project from start to finish.
“I’m thrilled to continue my work with Jeremy McGilvrey’s team in my new role as president of operations," said Moshchenkov. "When you hire a web or funnel designer to scale your business, you deserve red carpet treatment, 100% done-for-you service that gets you the results you deserve. I aim to provide this level of white-glove service so that your project exceeds your expectations in every way, from exceptional customer service to deliverables that position you as an industry leader. I look forward to delivering a world-class experience to our clients, ensuring their marketing vision is executed exactly to their specifications."
Moshchenkov brings seven years of experience creating immersive, high-converting websites, sales funnels and projects for clients to her new role. Her career in digital marketing began in 2015 as a freelancer. She met Jeremy McGilvrey while freelancing and joined his team in 2017. In her time with McGilvrey, she has collaborated with over 600 clients to create compelling digital experiences to boost their profitability and online presence.
Prior to her work as a digital marketer, Moshchenkov worked as a Registered Nurse in critical care labor and delivery and pediatrics. She credits her time working in this challenging yet rewarding profession for building her aptitude for patience, compassion and empathy. These skills have informed her daily work with clients and will continue to drive her work in her new role as president of operations.
“Since joining the team in 2017, Tatyana has been a critical player in our firm’s success,” said Jeremy McGilvrey. “Her unique blend of functional digital marketing skills and awareness of the importance of delivering world-class customer service make her the ideal person to fill this role. I’m confident that our brand will continue its impressive growth trajectory while being recognized as an innovator in customer service under Tatyana’s leadership.”
To learn more about the website and funnel services offered by McGilvrey’s team, visit jeremymcgilvrey.com.
Jeremy McGilvrey
Jeremy McGilvrey
+1 (800) 746-1522
Hi@JeremyMcGilvrey.com