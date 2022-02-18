Transactional Mail: the Hidden Data Security Threat

John Sinclair

For the billions of items of addressed mail sent every year, the rising cyber threat aligned with shifting remote work patterns poses multiple threats.

We developed Protāgo as the only solution in the UK guaranteed to manage the whole mail process in one secure environment from internal data to print and mail fulfilment.” — John Sinclair, Protāgo

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / --Cyber security remains a hot topic in 2022, with businesses cracking down on the ransomware threats that Lindy Cameron, head of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) placed ransomware attacks as “the most immediate danger” to the UK.For the billions of items of addressed mail sent by businesses every year, the rising cyber threat aligned with radically shifting remote and hybrid work patterns poses multiple threats.Crucially, there may be one data breach risk that is slipping under the radar says corporate communications specialist John Sinclair , who heads up Protāgo, the corporate hybrid mail arm of one of the UK’s leading independent mail companies, Citipost Mail.John explains, “The lack of protocol for sending business mail is a ticking time bomb, particularly in the financial and insurance sectors. Millions of communications and the associated personal data are being sent to external printers every week, then in many cases shared again with external mail fulfilment companies.“As robust as an organisation’s online security protocols are, as soon as you share data with an external company in your supply chain it opens up a world of risk. Using standard processes for external print and mail, your data may go through two or even three third parties before reaching the final recipient.“The fact is that most organisations wouldn’t know what the data trail looks like or what happens to that data post-implementation,” continues John. “It really is the hidden data threat that many organisations haven’t even considered.“We developed Protāgo as the only solution in the UK guaranteed to manage the whole mail process in one secure environment from internal data to print and mail fulfilment. We are giving companies the opportunity to work with us on a free transactional mail data audit to identify and prevent risk.”To find out more visit the Protago website at https://www.citipostmail.co.uk/protago/ or email protago@citipost.co.ukENDSAbout:Protāgo is part of the Citipost Mail Group, the UK’s largest independent mail company. The encrypted cloud-based system offers the highest levels of security protocol to ensure safe data handling and transfer with ISO27001 and ISO9001 accreditations.

Protāgo from Citipost Mail