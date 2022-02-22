NAMMBA Announces Partnership with PCV Murcor

PCV Murcor increases commitment to better serve today’s rapidly changing housing market.

As the makeup of the American homebuyer continues to evolve, it is important as an industry that we reflect different points of view and cultures to have a perspective that serves everyone.”
— Keith D. Murray, MAI, PCV Murcor Founder, President, and CEO
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, PCV Murcor begins a partnership with the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA). PCV Murcor, a leading national real estate valuations management company, recently celebrated 40 years of providing exemplary service to mortgage lending, financial institutions, estate and litigation, real estate investors, and mortgage servicers.

This partnership with PCV Murcor brings NAMMBA closer to its mission of increasing the engagement of women and minorities in the mortgage industry. The mortgage industry is historically homogeneous and NAMMBA hopes that this partnership will be a part of the path to changing that.

“We are so excited that PCV Murcor decided to come on as a partner to create a more diverse mortgage industry,” said NAMMBA Founder/CEO Tony Thompson, CMB. “Cooperation and collaboration are key to bringing more young people, women, and minorities into this industry and which leads to fresher ideas and ways of doing business.”

As perhaps the only nationwide black-owned appraisal management company (AMC), diversity and inclusion have been keys to PCV Murcor’s operating strategy since they grew from a Pacific coast-based company to one that is nationwide over the past 40 years.

“We (PCV Murcor) echo NAMMBA’s sentiment and commitment to diversity within the mortgage industry,” said PCV Murcor Founder, President, and CEO Keith D. Murray, MAI. “As the makeup of the American homebuyer continues to evolve, it is important as an industry that we reflect different points of view and cultures to have a perspective that serves everyone.”

About PCV Murcor

PCV Murcor is one of the nation’s leading real estate valuation management companies for residential and commercial valuations; we focus on an approach that benefits clients and their borrowers. We are committed to helping clients, and their customers, nationwide make their real estate needs happen through accountability, connectivity, and performance.

For more information, visit https://www.pcvmurcor.com.

About NAMMBA

The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization that is dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfill its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking, and training for enterprises and individual professionals

For more information, visit http://www.nammba.org.

