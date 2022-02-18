Ziyen’s blockchain project gains traction as they announce latest oil distributions for their tokenized energy fund
The way energy assets have been acquired, held and transferred has not changed for over 100 years
There are numerous advantages to tokenization of energy assets on the blockchain”SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ziyen Energy has announced they have received their fourth and fifth oil cash distributions from oil wells for their tokenized energy fund. The oil and gas wells are located in the Barnett Shale Basin which is a geological formation in north Texas.
Alastair Caithness, Ziyen Energy CEO, stated,
“With oil prices approaching $100 a barrel. The market space is red hot. Our project of tokenizing oil and energy assets on the blockchain is now more relevant than ever. The way energy assets have been acquired, held and transferred has not changed for over 100 years. The concept of tokenizing oil and energy assets provides a new level of liquidity for energy assets enabling fractionalized ownership to a broad base of global investors.”
David Rogers, Ziyen Energy CTO, added,
“Ziyen is the tip of the spear for this change to the industry. For other operators interested in this technology we have the capabilities to create your own Energy Token. There are numerous advantages to tokenization of energy assets on the blockchain. With the key benefits allowing operators who have significant capital tied into mature assets a mechanism to unlock this liquidity while highlighting specific initiatives and public participation in renewable energy projects, carbon offsets and other green strategies.”
For more information about Ziyen Energy and Energy Tokens please visit www.ziyen.com and www.energytokens.io
About Energy Tokens:
Energy Tokens was established in 2019 by Ziyen Energy in collaboration with leading blockchain, data analysis, tokenization, regulatory and trading specialists to develop the Energy Tokens Asset Trading Platform. The Energy Tokens Asset Trading Platform provides a means for tokenizing ownership interests in energy producing assets using permission-based blockchain technology.
About Ziyen Energy.:
Ziyen Energy. is a technology-driven energy company incorporated in the State of Wyoming, U.S.A. in April 2016. Originally formed as a software company providing information on the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Ziyen specializes on business information, contracts, news and information by developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. In addition, Ziyen Energy currently owns interests in oil assets based in Texas and the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The equity of Ziyen Energy has been tokenized and issued as ZiyenCoin which is offered for sale as a Security Token pursuant to SEC Rule 506(c) of Regulation D.
In October 2020 Ziyen Energy CEO, Alastair Caithness, was a co-author of the first financial journal research paper on ‘Finance infrastructure through blockchain based tokenization,’ where Ziyen Energy featured as the case study in the paper.
Forward Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC- specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.
