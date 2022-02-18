Capital Flow Underpinning the Energy Transition addressed at 6th Latin America Energy Forum in Washington DC
Forum's theme addressed by public and private sector, as well as finance and development agencies, regulators and developers.WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the post COP26 world more than double the money is being made available to developers in Latin America’s energy sectors than before, so how will the market mobilise that capital and double the number of projects reaching financial close within five years?
Over the past 27 years, EnergyNet and our partners have had a laser focus on energy access and we’ve seen countless trends and large scale investment vehicles come and go. However, the one thing which doesn’t stop is Latin America’s journey towards energy transition.
As was observed by the Latin American Energy Organization (OLADE), “economies rich in capital and with few fossil-based natural resources will advance faster in their transition than economies with fewer capital resources or those that still possess vast fossil-based energy resources such as coal, oil or natural gas. The fact of going through transitions does not necessarily imply abandoning the energy sources of the past, they may continue to be present in the consumption matrix, although they will gradually lose relative importance.”
At the 6th Latin America Energy Forum in Washington DC, investors and governments will deep dive into how capital will move from available capital to invested capital. Some areas which will be addressed at the Forum that will enable such shift include:
• Education – investing significantly in project preparation and business development skills
• Enabling entrepreneurs – Identifying scale, projects and areas of the energy value chain which will benefit significantly through participation of Latin American entrepreneurs through the generation of business opportunities and project financing.
• The just transition –Shifting away from less clean fuels will have a significant and positive impact for all Latin Americans, creating many more jobs and significant wealth. To do this, the sector needs capital flows and aggressive energy planning at the highest levels of government; technological innovation, new energy vectors such as green hydrogen; investments in clean technologies, and actions to ensure a just transition at a local, sub regional and regional level.
• The BlackRock Investment Institute estimates US$1 trillion annually needs to be invested into low-carbon projects in developing countries, whose global emissions have increased through economic development and higher natality. With more than 16.5 GW of installed renewable capacity by the end of 2021, Latin America’s prospects look even stronger this year.
• 18 GW of wind, solar and storage is predicted to come online in Latin America in 2022, with solar in the forefront thanks to projects like the solar thermal plant Cerro Dominador, in the Atacama Desert in Chile.
• As the IEA reports: “the momentum for low-carbon hydrogen is also growing in Latin America, with many countries currently developing long-term hydrogen strategies and a project pipeline of more than 25 projects.”
The 6th Latin America Energy Forum (LAEF), returns to Washington DC, on 16-18 March 2022 re-uniting senior stakeholders from Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Trinidad & Tobago with Washington and globally based partners to build capital flows into critical infrastructure and project pipelines.
Some of the confirmed stakeholders attending include:
• Alfonso Blanco Bonilla, Executive Secretary, OLADE
• Hon. Micho Chebat, Minister, Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy & Logistics, Belize
• Hon. Franklin Molina Ortiz, Minister, Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energy, Bolivia
• Hon. Diego Mesa, Minister, Ministry of Mines and Energy, Colombia
• Hon. Miguel Lotero, Viceminister, Ministry of Mines and Energy, Colombia
• Hon. Juan Carlos Bermeo, Minister, Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Resources, Ecuador
• Hon. Stuart Young, Minister, Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, Trinidad & Tobago
• Hon. Rolando Castro, Vice Minister, Ministry of Energy and Environmental Quality, Costa Rica
• Juan Miguel Duran Prieto, President, ANM National Mining Agency, Colombia
• Frederico Munia, Secretary of Energy, Oil, Gas and Mining, Investments Partnerships Program (PPI), Brasil
• Heloisa Borges, Head of Gas, Brasil's Energy Research Office (EPE)
• Timmy Baksh, Director Energy Research and Planning Division, Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, Trinidad & Tobago
• Armin Dorghaten, President, YPFB
• Fernando Gonzalez, CEO, Cerro Dominador
• Ariel Yepez, Energy Division Chief, Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
• Javier Aguilar, Senior Mining Specialist, World Bank Group
• Speaker Details TBC, European Investment Bank (EIB)
• Speaker Details TBC, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)
• Craig O'Connor, Director -Project Finance Division, Export-Import Bank of the United States (US EXIM Bank)
• Nancy Rivera, Managing Director Structured Finance, US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
• Rael McNally, Director, Blackrock Real Assets | Infrastructure
• Eduardo Holgado, Managing Director, Investment Banking Division - Project, Infrastructure & Principal Finance, Goldman Sachs
• Andres Rebolledo, Energy Consultant and Former Minister of Energy of Chile
• Fernando L. Benalcazar, Mining and Energy Senior Advisor at APD Proyectos Cía. Ltda., Former Vice Minister of Mining of Ecuador
• Leonardo Beltran, Board Member of SEforALL, Board Member of Foundation for Mexico, Distinguished Visiting Fellow of Columbia’s Center on Global Energy Policy
• Mauricio Roitman, Energy Consultant, Former Chairman at Enargas
• Silvia Zumarraga, General Manager Market Development, Wärtsilä
• Cesar Butron F., President of the Board, The National Interconnected System Economical Operation Committee (COES) – Peru
• Nestor Sanchez, Global Power Projects Developer, Caterpillar Inc.Carlos Garibaldi, Executive Secretary, ARPEL
• Jaime Peralta, Board Director, Nacional Electric Coordinator (CEN), Chile
• Allan Benavides, General Manager, Heredia Public Service Enterprise (ESPH), Costa Rica
The 6th annual Latin America Energy Forum (LAEF) will be once again co-located with this year’s The 8th annual Powering Africa Summit (PAS). PAS brings together governments, heads of utilities and regulators from across Africa in discussions with international project developers, investors, US governmental agencies and service providers
For more information about this Forum:
Dates: 16 – 18 March 2022
Venue: Marriott Marquis, Washington, D.C., USA
Website: www.latam-growingeconomies.com
