'Half Priced New Homes'-TampaFP-MHLivingNews Reveals Federally Certified, 3rd Party Inspected New Affordable Homes
The home in the photo shown is one of several illustrations of "half priced new homes" which can be produced with or without a garage, depending on a homebuyers budget.
The new op-ed relates to this prior oneFlorida Democrats and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis battle over affordable housing, new Tampa Free Press Op-Ed explores plans and proven actionable solutions. Both point to actionable solutions based on current laws.
Brand New Homes. Third-Party Inspected with Consumer Protection=Realtors, Walden U Research Announced by TampaFP Op-Ed with illustrations, Videos, Interviews
Who says? The Washington Post. USA Today. The Urban Institute in several published research reports. Plus third-party studies conducted by professionals at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), Walden University, federal government, some states, and beyond. Several of those are specifically referenced in the new op-ed.
The featured image shown herein is the same as the one on the TampaFP. These whimsically, but demonstrably accurately described 'half-priced new homes' are the real deal, not some scam, myth, or fantasy.
According to the evidence-based article, which cites its sources for the benefit of others looking for a good alternative home option that may be home shopping. The information is also useful for those who are researching the affordable housing crisis. The column includes the following points and topics.
• “Half Price Homes” - New, Federally Certified, 3rd Party Inspected, Consumer Protection - in Affordable Housing Crisis, How can this Miss?
• “those first 17 words are demonstrably 100% accurate.”
• “This column includes research [that supports or proves the op-ed claims] from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) and Walden University.”
• “Administrations under both major parties at the state and federal level have discussed various housing plans for decades. A popular definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”
As a comparison in stark contrast to half-priced homes, a series of messages today to MHLivingNews from an alternative permanent housing producer said that their container houses range from $125 to $400 per square foot. Meaning, that container housing producer housing would be similar to or significantly higher than tract style conventional site built or ‘stick built’ housing. By contrast, building a 'half-priced home,' per the U.S. Census Bureau and HUD, truly is on average - half the price of new conventional housing construction.
There are several kinds of typical or what could be called alternative housing systems available. Among them are the following.
• Conventional single family.
• Conventional multi-family.
• Conventional condo.
• Conventional townhouses.
• Tiny houses (which can be built on a slab or made towable, similar to an RV). These are also known as Tiny Homes, Tiny Housing, etc.
• Trailer houses (properly known, produced roughly from the 1930s to 1950s). Those are no longer built and are different than a RV.
• Mobile homes (properly known, produced roughly from the 1950s to 1970s). Those are no longer built and are different than RVs or trailer houses.
• Manufactured homes (6.15.1976 and since). Includes manufactured housing built after the enactment of the Manufactured Housing Improvement Act of 2000 (MHIA) which included "enhanced preemption" and other provisions. That legislation was widely bipartisan and passed by Congress into federal law.
• Modular homes or modular housing. That type of new housing are built to the same standards as conventional housing and routinely offer savings.
• Prefabricated or panelized housing, which means some level of factory-built construction (note: most conventional builders use factory-built components in ‘site built’ housing, be it rafters, insulation, windows, doors, sashes, roofing materials, flooring, utilizes, heating, cool, appliances, etc.).
• 3d printed housing (still emerging, a few are now in place in the U.S.A. Research is in conflict on this, but some claim savings of 10-15% over conventional building. Others say there will be no savings initially.
• Container and other kinds of alternative construction. As noted, these are often about the same or higher than conventional housing.
• All types of “off-site” vs. “on-site” types of construction.
Those housing options are included here and/or in the report, analysis and commentary found on the ground-breaking insights in the Tampa Free Press op-ed.
Several trade associations are mentioned. The National Association of Realtors (NAR), Modular Home Builders Association (MHBA), Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI), the Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR), plus other federal, media, nonprofits, and university-level research sources.
The fresh "half-priced new homes" op-ed comes in the wake of a related topic linked below.
https://www.tampafp.com/op-ed-state-of-emergency-democrats-gov-desantis-and-competing-affordable-housing-crisis-plans-and-solutions-examined/
As the article by MHLivingNews suggests by analogy are lessons learned from the hit movie, Tucker. The once famous Tucker Torpedo auto caused an uproar. Some loved it, but competitors hated "The Tucker." Competitors of new and exciting developments often want to undermine that new idea.
That noted, the Tampa Free Press column also explores how realtors and conventional builders are embracing this instead of fighting it. See the video interview with a realtor whose husband is a conventional custom builder.
With the affordable housing crisis causing serious stress to millions of Americans, the op-ed offers consumers, media, researchers, public officials and others with an introduction to several controversies, good news, and rapidly actionable solutions.
Videos, illustrations, quotable quotes, and research data are provided in the fact-packed column. That and more are all found at this link here.
