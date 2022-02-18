Albany Laser in Edmonton is the West Coast's First Clinic to Have Both Fotona Laser L and T runner for Skin Tightening
Fotona 4D Laser FaceLift for Best Skin rejuvenation ResultsEDMONTON, AB, CANADA, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotona TightSculpting is a revolutionary dual-wavelength, non-invasive laser treatment for body contouring and skin tightening. The novel delivery mechanisms are combined to provide excellent outcomes in skin rejuvenation and skin tightening on the face and body. The technique is a non-invasive, rapid, safe, and effective alternative to laser lipolysis, requiring no consumables or downtime for your patient.
1st step: PIANO pulse deep skin tightening and fat reduction: The unique, ultra-long Nd:YAG pulse mode is developed for comfortable, safe, and quick heating of homogeneous tissue by concentrating energy delivery to subcutaneously induce fat cell metabolism while leaving the epidermis intact. PIANO® mode increases pulse durations to seconds, resulting in full-thickness bulk heating with a synergistic tightening effect.
2nd step: SMOOTH pulse improves skin surface laxity: The second stage utilizes a non-ablative Er:YAG SMOOTH mode that is suitable for skin tightening. The rapid, precise heating of the surface tissue drives collagen remodeling and initiates neocollagenesis. Overall, the effects result in an increase in laxity and elasticity in the treated areas. The amazing technology is also effective in Acne scars and stretch marks treatment
"Fotona TightSculpting is a revolutionary dual-wavelength non-invasive laser treatment for body contouring and skin tightening. The novel delivery mechanisms are combined to provide excellent outcomes in skin TightSculpting enables simultaneous treatment of vast body areas using configurable scanning area shapes and sizes" says Dr. Alhallak, Ph.D. "Fotona's revolutionary MatrixViewTM temperature monitor ensures that treatments are effective and managed while maintaining the highest level of patient comfort and safety. When combined with the Fotona system, Fotona's high-performance L-Runner scanner (Nd:YAG) with MatrixView for body sculpting and T-Runner scanner (Er:YAG) for skin tightening create a winning combination that enables optimum comfort and efficiency throughout each procedure, we are western Canada's only laser clinic that offers this technology.." He added.
Fotona TightSculpting