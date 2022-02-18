Coffee Lovers and Charitable Causes Unite to Make a Special Blend at Veteran Owned 'Altruistic Joe'

Altruistic Joe Coffee Libby and Jamie Jenks Altruistic Joe Coffee Year Round Blends

Great Coffee You Can Feel Good About.” — Libby and Jamie Jenks

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coffee aficionados Libby and Jamie Jenks connect with the community one cup at a time. As owners of Altruistic Joe Coffee, Libby and Jamie are reaching parent-led sports teams and large non-profits with a message of unity and financial support through coffee sales. The veteran-owned, online small business sources coffee from independent, sustainable farms worldwide, freshly roasted just before shipping. Twenty percent of all net proceeds go to charitable causes. The mission behind this family-owned business is to sell "Great Coffee You Can Feel Good About." Each non-profit that Altruistic Joe donates to has four stars or higher and at least a 90% score for accountability and transparency.

A recent Reuters survey shows 6 in 10 adults consume a cup of coffee every day. Whether black, with cream and sugar or even decaffeinated, the taste of freshly roasted beans gets them on their way. Coffee lovers would rather miss their morning shower than go without that first cup of java. To soothe that coffee craving, Altruistic Joe offers a subscriptions service, so your cupboard never runs low on ethically sourced black beans. This community-minded, local establishment offers rotating seasonal single-origin beans from independent farms around the world. Whether a light-medium Ethiopian roast or fresh beans harvested from the hills of Guatemala, Altruistic Coffee is the place to go for authentic, single-regions blends. The uniquely sourced beans, raised by sustainable family farms, give you the perfect cup of liquid gold every time.

This all-American online coffee retailer fills the cups of many while answering the call of duty. Libby and Jamie have a background in Chicago's restaurant and bar industry. They envisioned a company committed to impeccable service and delivering a superior product. Et voilà, Altruistic Joe Coffee was born!

Jamie, an Indiana University Kelley School of Business graduate, is a retired veteran with over twenty years of service in the United States Coast Guard. As a search and rescue helicopter pilot, he proudly served with dedication under the motto "so others may live."

The Jenks are dedicated to the community and are moving beyond the walls of their business to make a difference. They are now focusing on privately run initiatives, whether individual philanthropists, local businesses, church groups, or community fundraisers that can benefit from selling a new blend fashioned especially for them. Each product comes complete with its own charitable coffee label, i.e., "Shocker Grind for a softball program and "Blue Boy Blitz' for a college football program." The beanery takes it one step further by providing a custom website, supported, and fulfilled by Altruistic Joe.

The fundraising option is a seamless experience for local sports teams and non-profits with the seasoned team at Altruistic Joe. The result will be a great perishable product receiving 10-25% of each sale for a fundraising campaign. Regardless of the size of the charitable organization, Altruistic Joe will be there every step of the way. Visit the 'Fundraising' page at AltruisticJoe.com to learn more about this exciting opportunity.

For more information about the excellent work, Altruistic Joe is doing for the community, or to order a great bag of coffee beans, visit www.altruisticjoe.com, or contact Libby and Jamie Jenks at cs@altruisticjoe.com.

Altruistic Joe