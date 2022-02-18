Proliant Settlement Systems, LLC Hires Three Key Players as Franchise Network Grows
Growing the Team and Expanding ExpertiseAUBURN HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proliant Settlement Systems is excited to announce the latest expansion in its leadership team. With planned market expansion and growth—currently supporting over 30 franchises—adding experienced personnel to the leadership team has been crucial to their success.
Of course, responsible growth requires putting the right people in the right positions. As such, Proliant has hired three industry veterans with deep subject matter expertise to help provide the best support system possible for their growing franchise network. Bolstering Proliant’s leadership team are:
• Veronica Booth, Franchise Coordinator
• Sean Collins, Training and Development Manager
• Dianna Gilbert, Post Closing Manager
Veronica Booth, better known as Ronnie, is Proliant’s new Franchise Coordinator. Ronnie manages all onboarding responsibilities with new franchisees and ensures a smooth transition into title company ownership. With Ronnie at the helm, new franchise owners will feel confident as they build their foundation and ramp up their business.
Sean Collins, Proliant’s new Training and Development Manager, manages all training curriculum, workshops and resources for new franchisees. With many years of experience, Sean ensures that new Proliant franchise owners understand the ins and outs of running a title company, and how Proliant provides support. He also provides ongoing training for new technology, best practices, and more.
Dianna Gilbert joined the team as Proliant’s new Post Closing Manager. Dianna manages and oversees all post-closing and recording for Proliant franchisees. With Dianna’s rich experience and precise attention to detail, Proliant’s franchisees and their clients will rest well knowing all the back-office paperwork is watertight.
“We are excited to welcome Booth, Collins, and Gilbert to the Proliant team in their supporting roles for our franchise community,” said Mike Telford, Executive Vice President. “They are experts in their field, will help Proliant grow with their contributions, and deliver the service level expected by our franchisees.”
Proliant looks forward to continuing to expand its franchise network with a team that is seasoned, exceptionally talented, and ready to support franchisees every way they can.
About Proliant Settlement Systems, LLC.
Proliant Settlement Systems, LLC is a turnkey title company ownership system that offers qualified entrepreneurs an opportunity to own their own title company, complete with all the financial and operational advantages. The Proliant franchise model effectively eliminates the traditional, and often difficult, barriers to entry.
