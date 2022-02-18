Transcription services company to undergo rebranding, renaming
EINPresswire.com/ -- Transcription Outsourcing, a Denver, Colorado-based transcription services company, recently announced it will undergo a complete rebranding and renaming. Established in 2010, the company will be looking for a new image to reflect the services it provides to current and prospective clients.
“Too many companies don’t answer the phone, replying to emails days later,” said Ben Walker, founder and chief executive officer of Transcription Outsourcing. “Our clients need more than that.”
Collaborating with multiple industries including financial, law enforcement, legal, medical, academia and research, the updated look and new name will stand for the commitment level Transcription Outsourcing gives their clientele.
“The new brand and name will be a testament to our human approach to our clients,” said Walker. “It’ll be different, but it will continue to be the same high level of service where we exceed expectations each and every day.”
Transcription Outsourcing looks to make the major announcement in the spring of 2022.
Ben Walker
“Too many companies don’t answer the phone, replying to emails days later,” said Ben Walker, founder and chief executive officer of Transcription Outsourcing. “Our clients need more than that.”
Collaborating with multiple industries including financial, law enforcement, legal, medical, academia and research, the updated look and new name will stand for the commitment level Transcription Outsourcing gives their clientele.
“The new brand and name will be a testament to our human approach to our clients,” said Walker. “It’ll be different, but it will continue to be the same high level of service where we exceed expectations each and every day.”
Transcription Outsourcing looks to make the major announcement in the spring of 2022.
Ben Walker
Transcription Outsourcing LLC
+1 720-287-3710
email us here