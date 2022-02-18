Wisconsin's Assistive Technology Program (WisTech) adds Toothbrush Pillow to loan library
Anthem Pleasant, American Businessman & Entrepreneur, is proud to have Toothbrush Pillow added with all of the other Wisconsin's Assistive Technology DevicesMADISON, WI, USA, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wisconsin's Assistive Technology Program (WisTech) online lending library of tools, devices, and assistive technology services for persons with physical or neurological impairments, is expanding in a small way.
The latest addition to the loan library is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA/FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste. Like all the numerous devices and services available from WisTech, the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.
The mission of the WisTech Program is to improve awareness, access to, and acquisition of assistive technology for individuals with disabilities of all ages in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin is home to many residents, of all ages, who report having a disability. There are 326,207 residents who reported a disability were over the age of 60 (U.S. Census, American Community Survey, PUMS File, 2011-2015), with a projected growth of 8.8 percent by the year 2030. Approximately 11 percent of people with disabilities reside in rural areas of the state.
Funding for WisTECH is available through a government-sponsored program called Assistive Technology Act Programs (ATAP), administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. HHS works through various state agencies that work closely with individual users impacted by disabling conditions.
The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.
The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 26 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
About Toothbrush Pillow
The device is currently being used by individuals with Parkinson’s, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees. Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care. The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors. Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently. The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.
To learn more, please visit: http://www.toothbrushpillow.com/ or call 623.444.2985
