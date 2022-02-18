Submit Release
News Search

There were 734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,520 in the last 365 days.

Travel Advisory: Daytime Closure Needed for Portion of Main Street in Wakefield for Tree Removal on February 22

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close a portion of Main Street (Route 1A), from High Street to Belmont Avenue, in the South Kingstown village of Wakefield for tree removal work on Tuesday, February 22.

The closure will be from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and partial access will be maintained for northbound motorists. Street parking will be restricted.

RIDOT will set up detour signs to help motorists around the closure. Southbound motorists are encouraged to use High Street, Highland Avenue and Belmont Avenue, and northbound drivers can use Wright Avenue, Highland Avenue and High Street. A detour map is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

National Grid will assist RIDOT with the removal, but no power interruptions are anticipated.

You just read:

Travel Advisory: Daytime Closure Needed for Portion of Main Street in Wakefield for Tree Removal on February 22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.