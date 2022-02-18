Travel Advisory: Daytime Closure Needed for Portion of Main Street in Wakefield for Tree Removal on February 22

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close a portion of Main Street (Route 1A), from High Street to Belmont Avenue, in the South Kingstown village of Wakefield for tree removal work on Tuesday, February 22.

The closure will be from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and partial access will be maintained for northbound motorists. Street parking will be restricted.

RIDOT will set up detour signs to help motorists around the closure. Southbound motorists are encouraged to use High Street, Highland Avenue and Belmont Avenue, and northbound drivers can use Wright Avenue, Highland Avenue and High Street. A detour map is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

National Grid will assist RIDOT with the removal, but no power interruptions are anticipated.